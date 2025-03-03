Family of Caleb Wilson, 20-year-old who died after participating in college fraternity hazing ritual, speaks out

The family of a 20-year-old college junior who reportedly died while participating in a college fraternity hazing ritual wants answers.

Caleb Wilson, a mechanical engineering junior at Southern University and A&M College, was pronounced dead in the wee hours of Thursday, February 27, at Baton Rouge General Hospital after participating in an unsanctioned off-campus event.

In a statement obtained by WAFB and NBC affiliate WDSU, Wilson’s family expressed their “deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered their love, support and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

“The loss of Caleb has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but your kindness and compassion have provided some solace,” the Wilson family continued, adding, “Caleb was a bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him. His passion for life, his dedication to his studies, and his love for music and the Southern University ‘Human Jukebox’ Marching Band were just a few of the many qualities that made him an extraordinary person.”

At the time of Wilson’s death, he had been a member of the school’s marching band and was pledging the historically Black Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He was reportedly standing in a line with others when he collapsed before friends took him to the hospital.

While the school’s chancellor, John K. Pierre, confirmed the death in a statement on the university’s Facebook on Friday, he also noted that the school was cooperating fully with investigators.

“We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy,” Wilson’s family declared in their statement to the press. “We appreciate the efforts of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Southern University community in their ongoing investigation and support.”

The statement closed with a plea for respect for their privacy as they “navigate this painful journey.”

“We find comfort in knowing that Caleb’s spirit lives on in the memories we cherish and the love we hold for him. Thank you once again for your unwavering support,” they concluded.

On February 28, all student club recruiting activities were suspended at Southern University. Meanwhile, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity International President Ricky L. Lewis released a statement describing Wilson as “a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin” who was also “a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life.”

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson,” Lewis said. “His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who were touched by him.”