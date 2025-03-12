5 things to know about Junior Bridgeman—the former NBA player turned billionaire businessman—who died at age 71

On March 11, 2025, while at an event in downtown Louisville, Ky., billionaire businessman and philanthropist Ulysses L. “Junior” Bridgemen suffered a medical emergency; he later died. He was 71. While Junior Bridgeman is probably well known to the University of Louisville community and to the fans of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks franchise, where he played for 10 seasons, others might not be as aware of the many facets of his life and career that have impacted various communities in Louisville and Milwaukee, but also worldwide.

Here are five things to know about Junior Bridgeman.

1. At the time of his death, Bridgeman’s net worth was reportedly $1.4 billion.

In September 2024, Bridgeman purchased a 10% minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise he played for from 1975 to 1984. His jersey number—No. 2—has been retired by the franchise since 1988. That stake in the franchise pushed his net worth into billionaire status.

2. Post-NBA playing days, Bridgeman became a very, very successful fast-food franchisee.

At one point, Bridgeman reportedly owned nearly 500 Wendy’s, Chili’s and Pizza Hut locations around the country.

3. He was the owner of legacy publications, “Ebony” and “Jet.”

In 2020, Bridgeman purchased “Ebony” and “Jet” magazines from previous owner, Clear View Group. He was the owner of both publications at the time of his death.

4. He was one of the owners of Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club, the famous golf club designed by Jack Nicklaus.

In 2022, Junior Bridgeman, with other prominent Louisville businessmen, purchased the legendary golf club from the PGA of America. Valhalla, designed by iconic golfer Jack Nicklaus, has hosted the PGA Championship—one of golf’s four major contests—several times and served as a site for the Ryder Cup.

5. At one point, Bridgeman was ranked as one of the wealthiest retired athletes in the world.

In 2016, Forbes ranked Bridgemen as the 4th-wealthiest retired athlete behind only Michael Jordan, David Beckham, and Arnold Palmer, when he reportedly made nearly $32 million per year.