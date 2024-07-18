Shonda Rhimes enters her ‘golf girl era’ as a new owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club

Television writer and producer Shonda Rhimes is stepping off the set and onto the golf course as the newest part-owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). Created to pioneer the future of golf, the California club is the inaugural team in Tiger Woods’ golf league, TGL, which integrates advanced technology into the sport to increase the fan experience.

Wearing a shirt sporting the phrase “In my golf girl era,” Rhimes shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: “I’m beyond excited to announce my involvement as the newest owner of Los Angeles Golf Club, the inaugural team in the @tglgolf league. I can’t wait to bring my passion for golf to this incredible venture.”

As the newest part-owner, the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator joins a lineup of star-studded founding investors, including Serena Williams, her sister Venus Williams, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters, 6-year-old Alexis Olympia and 11-month-old Adira.

“Joining this team is an honor and, as someone who believes in the power of storytelling and community, I’m eager to see how we can elevate the game together,” Rhimes added.

LAGC was founded in 2023 to fuse the dynamic energy and culture of Los Angeles with golf. According to Ohanian, the city “embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement” both LAGC and TGL hope to bring to the sport.

“We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans and to provide an immersive and interactive experience that will captivate both seasoned golf enthusiasts and new fans,” he added in a June 2023 press release. “To wit, my wife Serena and I are delighted that Olympia has taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well – as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building with my family, and I hope LAGC can become a part of many other families’ lives too.”

“This development highlights the club’s commitment to democratizing golf locally while sending a signal to golf fans everywhere that Los Angeles is and always will be a mainstay in the next generation of this sport,” LAGC President Neal Hubman added.