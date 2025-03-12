Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell ordered to pay $25M to cousin alleging childhood sexual abuse; Bell denies claims

Former NFL running back, and now boxer, Le’Veon Bell is denying allegations that he sexually abused his cousin from the time she was six or seven through 2017, according to the New York Post. No information was given on the age of the cousin at present, or the age she would have been in 2017 when the alleged sexual assault ended. According to the victim, the assault happened over the course of a decade whenever Bell returned home to Ohio. The cousin alleges both Le’Veon and his brother La’Vonte engaged in incestuous relations that she didn’t agree to.

The suit against Bell was filed in March 2024, and a default judgment was made in favor of the victim in October 2024. Two weeks later, a jury determined that Le’Veon Bell owes $20 million in compensatory damages plus $5 million in punitive damages to the victim; his brother La’Vonte owes the victim more than $11 million for his alleged role in the abuse.

The default judgment was issued by the judge because, according to court records, Bell was served according to law and failed to “move, plead, or otherwise appear in this action.”

The victim filed a police report with the Columbus police in October 2022, alleging sexual assault but neither Bell was criminally charged, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

According to TMZ, through his lawyer, Le’Veon Bell is denying any and all accusations made against him regarding the alleged sexual assault and is further claiming that he was never served with a civil complaint or documents.

“The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served. My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated,” said Bell’s lawyer, Thomas W. Shaffer in a statement.

The victim’s attorney denies those claims, telling the Columbus Dispatch that they did everything legal under Ohio state law required to serve both Bell brothers with legal documents.

Le’Veon Bell was a 2nd round draft pick out of Michigan State University by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 and played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.