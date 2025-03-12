Tyler Perry unveils ‘TPS Dreamers’ internship to train the next generation of TV talent

Are you a college student interested in learning about the ins and outs of the media industry? Are you curious about what it takes to work in and for a media and production company? Are you further interested in taking your talents to Atlanta to work at the studios for one of the most successful film and media moguls in Black history?

If so, then perhaps you (or your college-attending child) might want to consider Tyler Perry Studios’ “TPS Dreamers” internship program. According to the Instagram page for Tyler Perry Studios, “TPS Dreamers” is a paid internship program where interns will learn about Tyler Perry Studios “long and short term goals and objectives, as well as gain an introductory experience in both the corporate and television production arenas.” The website for the “TPS Dreamers” program currently says, “Coming Soon.”

The 7-week program runs from mid-June through early August 2025 and is headquartered at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga. It pays $18 an hour and will provide selected interns the opportunity to rotate into different areas of the company from production to studio operations to wardrobe and more. Every Friday will feature a fireside chat with a guest speaker of Tyler Perry Studios; there is no word if Tyler Perry is to be a featured speaker.

According to the Instagram post, the launch date for the “TPS Dreamers” application is March 14 and the deadline for applying is April 11.

If interested, make sure you keep an eye out for the application on March 14!