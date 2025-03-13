Ayo Edebiri reflects on receiving death threats after Elon Musk retweeted a fake casting rumor

Celebrities, they’re just like us. They, too, take to social media occasionally to rant about and recall random things. However, unlike when that girl from your high school goes off about her uncle, when the stars do it, they can sometimes (oftentimes) create news. Just ask Ayo Edebiri.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress recalled a time when Elon Musk reshared a complete and total lie that she was set to star in a reboot of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” as Johnny Depp’s beloved character, Captain Jack Sparrow in a post on X.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” Edebiri wrote in the caption of her Instagram Stories, adding, “So not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway life is, of course, a gift.”

The post included a screenshot of Musk’s original tweet in which he wrote, “Disney sucks.”

After posting about Musk, she shared a direct message from a friend encouraging Edebiri to reconsider her position on starring in a “Pirates” film.

“Wait no DEI, but I’ve changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk,” she teased.

The reveal quickly led to many headlines, from Vulture to The Guardian to CNN and beyond. The chatter became so loud that “The Bear” actress was moved to address the fact that she addressed Musk’s post to begin with.

“Stop making my IG stories news,” she wrote in a later post on Wednesday. “I’m just tryna have a silly goofy time.”

She followed her desperate plea with a screenshot of a tweet from Ice T in which the rapper wrote, “I get on Twitter… talk a little shit.. Get off.. Back to life…”