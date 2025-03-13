‘Othello’ on Broadway, starring Denzel Washington, has highest grossing first week in Broadway history

The Broadway box office results are in, and “Othello,” starring Denzel Washington in the titular role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal as “Iago,” has just become the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and it’s only in previews.

During its first week of previews, including an extra eighth performance, the play directed by Kenny Leon, grossed $2,818,297, unseating the musical “Wicked” for the top spot and surpassing “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s” previous record of $2.72 million, Deadline reported.

The headline-making box office results could be due in part to the steep ticket prices. While ticket prices were roughly in the mid $300 range last week, according to ticket seller Broadway.com, tickets for “Othello” currently range roughly between $544 and $995 apiece. Regardless, it remains the only non-musical in the top five.

The Shakespearean tragedy, officially opening at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, chronicles the story of a Moor named Othello in Italy who is ultimately manipulated into murdering his wife. The highly anticipated performance is set to be among one of Washington’s final roles, but it was also among one of his first in his 20s.

Washington and Gyllenhaal have not only raked in more money than “Hamilton” and “Wicked,” but they have also been performing to full houses. According to Playbill, they have more than earned their rightful place in the “90s club,” which is won after performing to over 90% of your theater’s seats. “Othello” has been performing to 100% full audiences.

It’s not just “Othello,” either. The musical adaptation of “Death Becomes Her,” starring Michelle Williams as Viola van Horn, which opened in November 2024, is also in the winning seat. “Death Becomes Her,” directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, has reached the $1 million club with “Othello,” and clenched a spot in the 90s club. “MJ the Musical,” starring Elijah Rhea Johnson as the adult Michael Jackson and Tavon Olds-Sample as the younger Michael Jackson, has also earned a place in the $1 million club. The musical, chronicling the rise and legacy of Jackson, opened in February at the Neil Simon Theatre.

“Death Becomes Her” runs through June 2, 2025, “Othello” runs through June 8, 2025, and “MJ the Musical” runs through October 19, 2025.