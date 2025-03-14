How Ciara and Russell Wilson first introduced Normani to her new fiancé DK Metcalf

Looking for a long-term love? Forget the dating apps. Forget the viral singles events. Forget pricey matchmakers. Just call Ciara and Russell Wilson, apparently.

On Friday, March 14, the 39-year-old songstress took to social media to congratulate her friend and fellow singer, Normani, on her recent engagement to NFL player DK Metcalf. She also shared how she introduced the couple three years ago.

“Russell Wilson and I knew when we introed y’all 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air,” the “Level Up” singer wrote in the caption of a post on TikTok that included a screenshot from a FaceTime call with the happy couple sharing their news. “Now y’all gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! DK Metcalf, Normani, we love y’all so much!”

On Thursday, the newly engaged pair revealed their big news during a press conference following Metcalf’s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Normani showed off her giant oval-shaped diamond ring to the press as Metcalf grinned and encouraged her to “Hold that rock up, baby.”

He also revealed that the proposal occurred during a family gathering in Houston earlier this week.

“My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister’s Spring Break, and I just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring,” explained the 27-year-old wide receiver.

The two were first romantically linked in 2022. In June 2024, Normani shed light on her and Metcalf’s origins during an interview with Apple Music.

Metcalf, born DeKaylin, and the 28-year-old “Wild Side” singer happened to be mutual friends with Ciara and Wilson when they met at a party three years ago. She noted that Ciara insisted she attend, and supposedly, Wilson did the same to Metcalf.

“They was playing cupid, but it worked,” Normani said, adding, “If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple.”