Beyoncé adds yet another tour stop on the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ as it nearly sells out across all dates

Despite the recent rumors that suggest otherwise, Beyoncé’s upcoming “Cowboy Carter Tour” is shaping up to be the horse to bet on.

Roughly a month after pre-sale tickets launched, Live Nation has revealed in a press release obtained by multiple sources, including People magazine, Billboard, and Rolling Stone, that the tour is 94% sold out across all tour dates.

The 43-year-old music icon has also announced a new tour stop at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25, making this the ninth new stop since the tour was first announced.

On February 2nd, following her buzzy performance during the halftime show of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game broadcast live on Netflix on Christmas Day, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer announced the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” which will bring her Grammy-winning eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter,” to life. The Sin City stop, currently set to be the tour’s final, brings the total number of “Cowboy Carter Tour” dates up to 31.

The “16 Carriages” singer’s tour is slated to begin on April 28 with five nights at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before she rides out to Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Tickets for the Vegas show will be available for the BeyHive presale starting March 20 at 12 p.m. local time through March 23 at 10 p.m. local time. Then, an artist presale will kick off on March 24 at 12 p.m. local time through March 25 at 11 a.m. local time. What’s more, Citi cardmember and Verizon Access presales begin March 21 at 12 p.m. local time through March 23 at 10 p.m. local time.

Beyoncé first released “Cowboy Carter” on March 29, 2025, asserting not just her place in country music but the Black legacy within the genre. The album has earned critical success and finally gained the most decorated Grammy winner in the Recording Academy’s history the much-coveted “Album of the Year” award, in addition to the Grammy for “Best Country Album.”

​​”I just feel full and very honored,” she said when accepting the “Album of the Year” award during the 67th Grammy Awards. “It’s been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.”

She continued by noting that she was dedicating her big win to the Black country singer Linda Martell.

“I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless you all. Thank you so much,” she said.