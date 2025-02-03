Top 5 unforgettable Black moments from the 67th Grammy Awards—from Beyoncé’s historic win to Kendrick Lamar’s sweep

Almost a month after Los Angeles was devastated by historic wildfires, the 67th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening and felt like the party the city needed.

Everyone in attendance at the ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah was in good spirits with high energy. There were jaw-dropping performances, touching odes to the city, Grammy debuts, and headline-making red carpet style. There were satisfying sweeps, mega-historic wins, hilarious reactions, and poignant acceptance speeches.

Shaboozey and Doechii both made their Grammys stage debut with performances, along with other newcomers. Jaden Smith arrived wearing a literal castle on his head while his sister, Willow Smith, sported a decadent grill and pristine afro. Meanwhile, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori reportedly did an Irish Goodbye and left after walking the red carpet, her nearly naked and him in all black.

During the ceremony, the iconic Diana Ross surprised everyone when she appeared on stage to present Kendrick Lamar with Record of the Year for “Not Like Us.” She was dressed like an ethereal angel and, rightfully, elicited bows from Lamar when he joined her on stage to collect his award.

Last night, so much happened, particularly for Black music icons. Below, we have gathered the top Black moments from the 2025 Grammys we’re still talking about.