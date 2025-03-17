Candiace Dillard Bassett reveals she spoke to Karen Huger before she was sentenced to jail

Candiace Dillard Bassett confirmed she’s been in Karen Huger’s corner leading up to her sentencing.

After Huger revealed during a special video update for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 9 reunion that Dillard Bassett had been among her ardent supporters, the 38-year-old “RHOP” alum told People magazine that the two reality stars were in communication before Huger was sentenced on Feb. 26 for a DUI.

The R&B singer told the outlet she was “obviously devasted for her and her family,” however, “We all know that drinking and driving is not right.”

“We all have the opportunity to make choices, and it’s on all of us to make the right choices, whether that is calling an Uber, sleeping on a couch, walking, whatever it is,” she continued, adding that Huger now has “time to think about what she has done.”

Huger’s former castmate said she’s “excited” for Huger to serve her time and “come out stronger.”

“Which I know that she will,” said Dillard Bassett.

Huger, who is among the originating cast members of the Bravo franchise, was sentenced to two years in jail, with one year suspended and five years probation in February after she was found guilty of driving under the influence in March 2024. She is currently serving out her term at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds, Maryland.

During her video update for the reunion, which the 61-year-old reality TV star didn’t attend in person to check herself into rehab, Huger thanked a handful of the cast members, including Dillard Bassett, for their support.

While Huger has starred in each season of the show since its start, including the latest, there’s been widespread speculation surrounding her future on the show and the show’s future in general. It’s been rumored that filming of season 10, which was reportedly supposed to begin in March, has been put on hold, and none of the cast members have been officially asked back yet. However, “RHOP” star Wendy Osefo responded to the claims that filming has been delayed amid Huger’s sentencing by writing, “That’s a lie” in the comments under a post on Instagram.

Some fans have also wondered if they’ll see Dillard Bassett, who starred in six seasons of the series after joining the cast in season 3, back with a champagne flute in her hand anytime soon. Anyone hoping for it may not want to hold their breath as she told People that her approach to conflict has changed, after welcoming her son in October 2024 with her husband Chris Bassett.

“Because you’re always thinking about if I were to pop off, if I were to get into it with this person or that person, and something happens to me, I’m leaving my child without a parent. So you do think about that,” she explained.