A small win for Black TV: a ‘Snowfall’ spinoff is in the works

Good news is on the horizon for fans of predominantly Black-led shows like “Snowfall.” According to Variety, FX just gave the green light for a pilot of a potential spinoff, and it looks like familiar faces will be back on our screens soon.

The untitled project will reportedly pick up where the original story left off, with Gail Bean and Isaiah John reprising their roles as Wanda Bell-Simmons and Leon Simmons.

“Set in ‘90s Los Angeles, soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict (Bean) strives to take West Coast rap mainstream despite potential infighting from a harrowing gang war,” the pilot’s official logline reads, per Variety.

Co-created by the late John Singleton, “Snowfall” premiered on FX in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. After six intense seasons, the series—starring Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, and more—wrapped up in 2023 with a final season so powerful that fans declared the show deserved “all the awards.”

This news comes at a time when Black TV lovers have been hit with wave after wave of cancellations. From Natasha Rothwell’s “How to Die Alone” to “Bel-Air” on Peacock (and unfortunately, the list goes on), shows that center Black stories have been disappearing from our screens left and right.

So, while the future of Black-led content feels more uncertain than ever, the possibility of a “Snowfall” spinoff feels like a much-needed win for the culture. And honestly? We’ll take it.