Tyler Perry says he’s ‘sick’ of Madea before sharing more about the famous matriarch’s upcoming adventure

After nearly three decades of bringing one of the most notorious grandmothers ever to life, Tyler Perry may be finally ready to put Ms. Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons to bed for good.

The filmmaker and media mogul admitted he’s “sick” of the epic character during a recent appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote his upcoming film, “Tyler Perry’s Duplicity,” starring Kat Graham, on Amazon Prime.

When the conversation turned to the famous fictional matriarch, Perry immediately joked, “I’m so sick of this old broad. I’m so sick of this old broad. What is it, damn it, what is it?!”

He then shared a still from Madea’s next big adventure, “Madea’s Destination Wedding,” which will take Madea and her shenanigans to the Bahamas.

“If she can get out of the country…she’s a felon, so,” he teased.

While Madea made her big screen debut in 2005 in the film adaptation of Perry’s stage play “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” she made her debut on the stage in the 2000 play “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.”

Since then, Perry, who has become an illustrious filmmaker, actor, and producer, has played her in 13 films (including her upcoming turn) and more than 10 stage plays. Her most recent film, “A Madea Homecoming,” which premiered on Netflix in 2022, continued the franchise with the same usual shenanigans and hijinks fans have come to love, with the added bonus of being a slight crossover with the UK sitcom “Mrs. Brown’s Boys.”

Before the film landed on the streamer, however, Perry was seriously considering removing the grey wig and hanging up her muumuu for good. Her film before that was, after all, “A Madea Family Funeral.” He announced on Instagram that he was reviving her in 2021 for “Homecoming” because “we need to laugh.”

“Man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh,” he said, adding that he was “done,” but Madea clearly wasn’t.

attend Tyler Perry's "Duplicity" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on March 18, 2025 in New York City.

While Madea is sure to bring the laughs one more time in her next film, Perry’s latest movie, “Tyler Perry’s Duplicity,” is no laughing matter.

Last night, the film celebrated its premiere with a red carpet-screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The drama stars Graham as an attorney attempting to uncover the truth after the husband (Joshua Adeyeye) of a friend (Meagan Tandy) becomes another unarmed Black man killed by the police. However, it becomes clear there’s much more to the story the deeper Graham’s character delves.

“I wanted to write a thriller about people abusing the system on all sides,” Perry said of the film, according to a release. “While on the outset, the story seems straightforward, there is so much more to it, and I loved the idea of allowing viewers to unravel the truth scene by scene. People are going to be really surprised when they see where things go.”

“Tyler Perry’s Duplicity” debuts on Amazon Prime on Thursday, March 20.