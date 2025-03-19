Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly married

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly tied the knot.

On Tuesday, March 18, after the 35-year-old actor let “wife” slip when discussing the 43-year-old actress during an interview promoting his upcoming film “Magazine Dreams,” sources confirmed to both People magazine and ET that the couple got hitched earlier that morning.

“She’s just my best friend, my wife,” Majors said of Good before he quickly corrected himself and added, “My fiancé.”

According to a source to ET, the slip-up occurred because the “Lovecraft Country” actor and the “Harlem” star were married just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday during an intimate private wedding at their home in Los Angeles. Majors’ mother is said to have officiated, while Good’s mother served as a witness.

Other sources claim to have seen the newlyweds already giving off that newlywed glow at events over the weekend and during a special screening of his film out Friday.

“She just motivates me so much, and she guides me, and I guide her,” Majors continued during the interview.

While this is Majors’ first marriage, this marks Good’s second, as she was previously married to actor-turned-pastor DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022. Franklin has also moved on romantically and recently announced his engagement to celebrity fitness trainer Maria Castillo.

Majors and Good first revealed they were engaged after roughly one year of dating in November on the Ebony Power 100 red carpet. When the pair arrived, Good flashed an enormous, sparkly diamond engagement ring.

“We’re feeling great,” Good said at the time.

“It’s a season of joy,” the “Lovecraft Country” actor added.

When the two first became romantically linked, buzz quickly stirred because their relationship began two months after Majors’ was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and one harassment violation. In April 2024, he was sentenced to probation and required to complete a 52-week domestic violence program. While Majors has maintained his innocence throughout the high-profile legal battle, on Monday, Rolling Stone magazine released newly surfaced audio of Majors seemingly confirming he “assaulted” Jabbari.

When ET asked Majors about the audio, Majors declined to comment directly but said, “There’s work to be done, and that’s what I’m focused on now.”

Some of the work he’s been doing, he said, involved prayer and mandatory and voluntary therapy.

“Now I’m just finding ways to invest and change and shift and grow myself,” said the actor.