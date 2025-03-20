‘O’Dessa’ stars Regina Hall and Kelvin Harrison Jr. dish on the film’s message and their roles in the post-apocalyptic rock opera

Regina Hall might play a villain in Hulu’s new post-apocalyptic rock opera, “O’Dessa,” but she hopes audiences can take away a positive message from the film.

“O’Dessa,” starring Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sadie Sink, and more, officially dropped on Hulu on Thursday, March 20, bringing with it 13 original songs and a stylistic post-apocalyptic futuristic world where love and music may be its only hope of salvation.

As with many futuristic tales, the film directed by Geremy Jasper is themed around how humanity has failed itself throughout history. Those who dare speak out against the ruler are “shipped off,” and reality TV dictates culture. Sound familiar?

Speaking to theGrio ahead of its release, Hall, who plays villain Neon Dion, described how history has a way of repeating itself.

“I tend to think that we always end up where we are,” said the “Master” star. “I mean, if you look at civilization, we’ve repeated things 100 times. Whether it’s BC, AD, you know, 100 years ago. I mean, what is it with the arrogance of humankind to not treat one another with love and not see one another?”

Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in O’DESSA. (Photo by Nikola Predovic, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

The actress continued, “I think if we did that, then what we’ve gone through historically, present-day or the future, it would be different. I think that theme, you know, the theme of love, resonates as the thing that is the truest and guaranteed way to freedom and being kind and doing what is right.”

“O’Dessa” stars Sink as the titular character who embarks on a journey from the life of a farm girl to fulfill a great prophecy involving her unique musical abilities when she crosses paths with Hall’s Neon Dion and the teal-haired Euri (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who becomes her love interest, in the Satylite City.

Harrison Jr. told theGrio the film is also “a comment on human behavior.”

“We know the patterns. We know what we like to do, what we like to invest ourselves in, [and] what we like to run away from,” the “Mufasa” star said. “There’s always some people that then come and disrupt.”

He added, “One of my favorite lines in this movie is to ‘Comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.’ I think there’s always going to be a bit of balance that needs to take place in humanity. And ultimately, the only thing that does work is love.”

While Hall doesn’t sing in the film—though there’s been talk of a rap that was cut—and this is far from Harrison Jr.’s first turn at a musical, both actors tapped into new skills for “O’Dessa.”

“For me, it was dance,” Harrison Jr. said, admitting, “I can’t dance.”

Before “O’Dessa,” Harrison Jr. lent his singing talents to the films “Mufasa” as Scar and “Elvis” as B.B. King. However, learning to dance for “O’Dessa” left the actor feeling “vulnerable,” he joked.

Meanwhile, Hall teased that she had to learn how to “move in nonstretch leather.”

“O’Dessa” is streaming now on Hulu.