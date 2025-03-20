‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’ star Tyler Lepley on what he can’t wait for audiences to see most in new thriller

“Tyler Perry’s Duplicity” has officially dropped on Amazon Prime today, but before the film landed on the streaming service, the cast gathered for a star-studded premiere.

On Tuesday night, Tyler Perry, the film’s stars, and more descended on a red carpet outside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, including “Married to Real Estate” star Egypt Sherrod, designer Brandon Blackwood, Bravo star Nick Arrington, and TV host Sherri Shepherd.

“Tyler Perry’s Duplicity” star Tyler Lepley, who arrived dressed in a shiny red tuxedo, shared with theGrio what he’s most excited for audiences to see.

“I think they’re gonna like the story,” said Lepley, who stars as the significant other of the heroine Marley Wells (Kat Graham), in an interview with theGrio. “It’s got all the ingredients that it needs for a, you know, all-time, great thriller.”

He added that once the credits roll, viewers will likely “continue the conversation that we need to keep having.”

“No matter what we go through, and no matter how desensitized we become from it always being shown,” the actor continued, “we ain’t never going nowhere, you know, and whether it’s the police brutality or everything that we about to see with this movie, our story always deserves to be heard.”

“Tyler Perry’s Duplicity” follows the story of Marley, a high-powered attorney who is seeking the truth after the husband of a friend is shot and killed by police while unarmed. However, she soon realizes there’s much more to the story than meets the eye.

Lepley added that things in the story really take a turn in the third act.

“When you see that flip, man, you gotta hold on to your britches,” he expressed.

The film, which stars Graham, Lepley, Meagan Tandy, RonReaco Lee, Joshua Adeyeye, Nick Barrotta, Jimi Stanton, and Shannon LaNier, was shot over two weeks. When a movie is shot in such a short amount of time, Lepley said, “You really gotta come ready to go.”

Devout fans of Perry’s are already excited about the film and are anticipating what they have come to love about his over-the-top dramas. Talk show host Sherri Shepherd, who was among the red carpet attendees, gushed about her anticipation for the thriller.

“I do love thrillers,” she said. “As long as you’re not pulling nobody’s eyeball out. But the thrillers that make me think, the psychological thrillers, yes, love them.”

In fact, she noted, the last thriller she recalled seeing was Perry’s 2024 film “Divorce in the Black” starring Meagan Good.

She added that she “Always loves it when Tyler Perry calls me and asks me to show up to support him, as he supports me all the time.” She also shared her excitement for the film’s leading men.

“I love Tyler, but I love them too,” she gushed.