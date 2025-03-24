Tiger Woods unveils a romantic relationship with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are officially a thing. Over the weekend, the golf legend went Instagram official with Vanessa, who happens to be Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife.

“Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods captioned the post, adding, “At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Though Woods confirmed their relationship with a set of cozy photos, rumors of their romance have been circulating for weeks. People magazine and the Daily Mail first reported the news on March 13 after sources close to the couple revealed they had been quietly dating.

Both Woods and Vanessa come from high-profile past relationships. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before their divorce in 2018, and they share a daughter Kai, 17, and a son Donald III, 16. Woods, who split from ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2010, is dad to daughter Sam, 17, and son Charlie, 16. Despite the unexpected pairing, sources say that Trump Jr. is “cool with” his ex-wife’s new relationship.

As surprising as their connection may seem, Woods and Vanessa actually have a lot in common. Their relationship seems to have grown naturally through their shared dedication to their children’s golf careers. Both Kai and Charlie have been competing in the same junior golf tournaments for several months, and Woods and Vanessa have been spotted supporting their kids at various events.

“Their kids are going places in golf, and both are very disciplined about the sport. They have that in common,” a source told People magazine.

While Woods’ post was met with mixed reactions in the comments, actor Dondré T. Whitfield showed his support for the golf star amid the chatter. “Bro, you don’t owe anyone anything. No explanations or photos. Period. Live life, bro,” Whitfield commented. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg chimed in, too — telling Woods to check his DMs.

Interestingly, Woods was recently honored at the White House by none other than Vanessa’s former father-in-law, President Donald Trump, during a Black History Month reception. Now that the couple has gone public, they seem ready to embrace this new chapter while continuing to cheer on their kids as they rise in the golf world.