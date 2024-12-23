Tiger Woods celebrates 15-year-old son Charlie’s first tournament hole-in-one

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree — or in this case, maybe the the golf ball doesn’t fall too far from the tee. This weekend, Tiger Woods was a proud father as he watched his son hit a major golfing milestone. During the 2024 PNC Championship in Orlando on Sunday, Dec. 22, Woods’ 15-year-old son Charlie hit his very first hole-in-one at a tournament.

The day before the milestone, Woods teed off with his son and 17-year-old daughter Sam, who served as his caddie for the event’s opening round. In the tournament’s second round, the award-winning golfer watched his son reach a hole-in-one at the fourth hole.

“It was a perfect 7-iron, so [I] just kind of hit it,” Charlie told the Golf Channel following his milestone moment. “Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it [for myself].”

“That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, [daughter] Sam on the bag, just our family and friends,” Tiger added, ESPN. “That’s what this event is about. It’s about bonding and family.”

Though Charlie maintained his cool after realizing he’d hit a hole-in-one, Tiger couldn’t contain his excitement as he wrapped his son in a big hug before playfully pushing Charlie. Following in his father’s golfing footsteps, Charlie is extremely proud of his achievement, even though it didn’t result in a tournament win.

“It was awesome having Dad there. That was so much fun,” the 15-year-old told ESPN. “Of course, [I] never got to see it go in, so that sucks. But that’s all right.”

Through the years. Woods has expressed his joy in sharing the game with his son, previously telling reporters how much he values their time together on the course. “Charlie clearly loves spending time with his dad on the golf course,” a source told People magazine in 2020, describing it as a meaningful bonding experience.

Tiger shares both Charlie and Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, to whom he was married from 2004 until their divorce in 2010.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Tiger said in a 2020 press conference. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it’s memories for a lifetime.”