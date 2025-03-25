Cardi B shocked after daughter, Kulture, draws on one of her $60K Hermès Kelly handbags

Cardi B may need a better hiding spot for her designer handbags.

The 32-year-old rapper and mother of three revealed in a now-expired video uploaded to her Instagram stories that one of her Hermès Kelly bags had recently become the victim of her 6-year-old daughter Kulture’s creativity.

In the video, later shared on YouTube, the “Drip” performer presents a mustard yellow crocodile Hermès Kelly bag to the camera. As she zooms in, viewers can see a tiny black heart drawn on the flop underneath the bag’s handle.

“We spent $60,000 on this purse,” she can be heard explaining. “Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my f—– purse.”

Luckily, Hermès accepts bags back for repairs (at a cost). Even if they didn’t, something tells us one of their most famous supporters may not have a hard time getting it replaced. Over the years, Cardi B has become a well-known Hermès aficionado and collector. In October, she took fans on a virtual tour of her “Birkin Closet” which contained multiple bags rumored to be valued at over $200,000 used.

“I’m really running outta space,” she said in one clip as her glamorous glass shelves overflowed with the leather bags.

During the tour, she also shared that she’d just added three new bags to her collection, including the yellow crocodile bag that her daughter customized.

“My new three,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her trio of crocodile Birkins — one in a dark crimson red, one gray, and the mustard yellow one. “Had to get right for the fall.”

In addition to her own collection, the “I Like It” rapper has also already invested in one for her daughter. Cardi B celebrated Kulture’s second birthday by gifting her her very own hot pink Hermès handbag.

Cardi, ever the open and honest mom, shares Kulture, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl, who was welcomed in September, with her former partner, rapper Offset.