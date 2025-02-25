Cardi B wins million-dollar settlement in defamation case against YouTuber

Cardi B is finally seeing some closure in her long-running legal battle with gossip blogger Tasha K. Three years after winning a $4 million defamation judgment, the rapper has secured a deal for nearly $1.2 million in payments over the next five years. A judge approved the Chapter 11 reorganization plan on Monday, marking a significant step in Cardi’s pursuit of justice, Rolling Stone reports.

Under the agreement, Tasha K—whose real name is Latasha Kebe—will pay Cardi monthly installments, starting with $176,532 in the first year and increasing to $318,653 by the fifth year. The plan places Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, in a priority position similar to that of the IRS, while other creditors receive annual payments.

But the settlement isn’t just about money. Tasha K also agreed to stop making any “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” comments about Cardi or her family. This restriction covers all her platforms, including her YouTube channels “UnWinewithTashaK,” “The Wine Cellar Podcast,” and “Tasha K Live.”

This agreement follows a bitter legal saga that began in 2019 when Cardi filed a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, accusing her of spreading damaging falsehoods, including claims that Cardi had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute. In court, Cardi testified that the slanderous statements led to anxiety, depression, and issues in her personal relationships. She told jurors, “I had suicidal thoughts every single day, to the point that I felt like I was being a burden to my family.”

Despite the payment plan, Cardi isn’t walking away from the full $4 million judgment just yet. Once the five-year agreement is over, she retains the right to pursue the remaining balance. If Tasha K fails to make payments, Cardi could potentially garnish her wages or even push for another bankruptcy case.

Cardi’s attorney, Lisa Moore, celebrated the outcome, saying, “Today marks the end of a multi-year chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities. This protective plan ensures Cardi gets what she’s owed.”

Meanwhile, Tasha K’s lawyer, Chad Van Horn, called the settlement a “milestone” and emphasized that it allows his client to “focus on her work while repaying creditors in an organized manner” in a statement to Billboard.