Garcelle Beauvais says farewell to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais is officially bidding farewell to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (RHOBH). Just hours before the season 14 finale premieres tonight, the 58-year-old Haitian-American actress surprised fans by announcing her departure from the reality show on Instagram.

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais shared in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Beauvais explained that her decision to leave was fueled by a desire to spend more time with her sons. “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too.”

But this isn’t just a goodbye to the entertainment world. Beauvais teased that she’s stepping back to focus on some “exciting” projects she’s developing, producing, and acting in.

“I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” she said, before taking a moment to thank everyone behind RHOBH—from producers and crew members to her fellow castmates and, most importantly, the fans.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me.”

Beauvais first joined the main cast in season 10, which aired in 2020, making history as the first Black woman to hold a diamond since the show’s debut in 2010. Over the years, she not only gave fans an inside look into her life but also paved the way for other Black women—like Bozoma Saint John — to join the RHOBH main cast.

While Beauvais is toasting to her next chapter, she assured fans this isn’t a permanent goodbye.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in some time,” she said, wrapping up her video with a smile. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. So, see you later.”