Garcelle Beauvais says farewell to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

After five seasons, Garcelle Beauvais is leaving the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and stepping into a new chapter.

Haniyah Philogene
Mar 25, 2025
Is Garcelle Beauvais still on RHOBH?, Garcelle Beauvais RHOBH, Garcelle Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, first black woman to join RHOBH, Garcelle Beauvais leaving RHOBH, Why did Garcelle leave RHOBH? theGrio.com
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2024 BAFTA TV Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Garcelle Beauvais is officially bidding farewell to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (RHOBH). Just hours before the season 14 finale premieres tonight, the 58-year-old Haitian-American actress surprised fans by announcing her departure from the reality show on Instagram.

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais shared in a video posted to Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Beauvais explained that her decision to leave was fueled by a desire to spend more time with her sons. “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too.”

‘Real Housewives’ star Garcelle Beauvais stands up for the Haitian community
Also Read:
‘Real Housewives’ star Garcelle Beauvais stands up for the Haitian community

But this isn’t just a goodbye to the entertainment world. Beauvais teased that she’s stepping back to focus on some “exciting” projects she’s developing, producing, and acting in.

“I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” she said, before taking a moment to thank everyone behind RHOBH—from producers and crew members to her fellow castmates and, most importantly, the fans.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me.”

Beauvais first joined the main cast in season 10, which aired in 2020, making history as the first Black woman to hold a diamond since the show’s debut in 2010. Over the years, she not only gave fans an inside look into her life but also paved the way for other Black women—like Bozoma Saint John — to join the RHOBH main cast.

While Beauvais is toasting to her next chapter, she assured fans this isn’t a permanent goodbye.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in some time,” she said, wrapping up her video with a smile. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. So, see you later.”

Bozoma Saint John to join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Also Read:
Bozoma Saint John to join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Mentioned in this article:

More About: