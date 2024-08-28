Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax is stepping away from ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais has announced that her son Jax is stepping away from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of ABC Audio and GMA’s “Pop Culture Moms” podcast, the “RHOBH” star shared that one of her 16-year-old sons will not be on the upcoming 14th season of the show. Beauvais explained how her son Jax had to endure a “negative” experience since first appearing on the show.

“Right before this season, Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me.’ I respected that, and so he’s not on this season at all,” the mother of three said.

Beauvais shares Jax and his twin brother Jaid with her ex-husband, CAA agent Michael Nilon. She is also mom to son Oliver Saunders, 33, whom she shares with her first ex-husband, producer Daniel Saunders.

In August 2022, Jax was subjected to intense social media bullying from adult fans after an incident involving fellow “RHOBH” castmate Erika Girardi, who drunkenly cursed at Jax during a 55th birthday celebration for Beauvais. Despite Girardi herself being apologetic in the aftermath, fans didn’t hold back in subjecting the teen, who was 14 at the time, and other castmates’ children to an onslaught of online hate.

Recommended Stories

As this was all unfolding online, Beauvais reposted a statement from Jax in response to the attacks.

“…I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he began in the post to his Instagram Stories.

He added, “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

He noted that his Instagram account is for his peers and “not for publicity nor the public’s gaze.”

He explained how he wanted to avoid going private, “However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

He also thanked others for their support and noted that it was making things “tolerable.”

“When that happened with Jax, it blew my mind, because nobody deserves it. Nobody’s kids deserve it. But I thought, you know, he’s doing this because of me and it’s our family,” Beauvais recalled. “And it was his first week of high school. And for him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible.”

Even though Jax still participated in season 13 after the social media attacks, the teen has decided that ultimately, reality TV isn’t for him.

Since Beauvais first joined the cast of “RHOBH” in season 10, which premiered in 2020, she has revealed quite a lot about her family. The show has touched on her teen sons’ dating, them airing out their frustrations with her, and Oliver’s past struggles with addiction.

“I always leave it up to them every season,” Beauvais said on the podcast.