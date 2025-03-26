Georgia high school senior earns over $1 million in scholarships

As high school seniors across the country gear up for graduation and await college decisions, a special congratulations is in order for one standout student at Douglas County High School. Mantavius Presley, a senior from Douglasville, Georgia, has been accepted by over 60 colleges and earned over $1 million in scholarships.

“When I was a little boy, I always said that I would go to the university because people in my family will always talk about how much they loved their college life and how much [it] really impacted them,” Presley told Good Morning America. “So, I always thought when I was a little boy that I would just go off and do something amazing.”

Presley wasted no time pursuing that dream. He began applying to colleges on the first day of his senior year, August 1, 2024. While juggling dual enrollment, work-based learning, and multiple leadership roles, he was determined to find schools that aligned with his goal of working in the medical field. His dedication didn’t stop in the classroom—Presley is deeply involved in student organizations. He serves as President of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the National Honor Society, Vice President of both the Student Government Association and the Class of 2025, and even manages the Varsity and Junior Varsity cheer teams.

Despite his packed schedule, Presley credits his success to the unwavering support of his mother, Chasity Green.

“She is my biggest cheerleader,” he said of his mom. “Always on the sidelines, always letting me know that she’s here for me, if I have any questions, if I need any advice, if I ever just need a shoulder to lean on, somebody to cry on. If she doesn’t know the answer, she’s gonna get with somebody and find out the answer. She’s just always willing to help me and be by my side and give me inspiration and guidance when I need it the most.”

“I’m so proud of my son,” Green said in a separate interview with 11Alive.

Now, as he looks toward the future, Presley says his top choices include Morehouse College, Howard University, Xavier University, and others. With hopes of one day attending medical school and becoming an anesthesiologist, the senior is considering schools with strong pre-med programs.

“I’m just passionate about helping others, lending a helping hand whenever it is needed,” he said of his future aspirations. “My biggest goal in life is to motivate people and help others, because you never know what somebody is going through, and you can always help somebody eat with just a word of inspiration, a smile or even a hug.”

With that mindset and an impressive list of achievements, Mantavius Presley is well on his way to making an impact—both in college and beyond.