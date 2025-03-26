Taylour Paige is expecting her first child!

Taylour Paige is officially on her motherhood journey.

On Monday, the 34-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, designer Rivington Angulo. The post, which was captionless, included a single photo of the “Magazine Dreams” actress in a white dress with her belly bump prominently displayed.

Several famous faces have rushed to the comments to give their congrats, including Solange Knowles, Tika Sumpter, Jay Ellis, Laura Harrier, Elaine Welteroth, and more.

However, while well wishes from some of Black Hollywood’s biggest names have been pouring in under the post, several may have already known. As it turns out, Paige made her first major reveal at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in February.

Video footage from the event posted to TikTok by photographer and videographer Joshua Williams shows Meagan Good and Paige’s “Magazine Dreams” co-star Jonathan Majors excitedly greeting a very pregnant Paige at the event. As the newlyweds take in the sight of her baby bump in a brown dress, the actress can be seen saying, “Surprise!”

Her news follows a particularly candid reveal that the “Zola” star has been living with endometriosis, a condition that can cause issues with fertility in addition to extremely severe pain during a menstrual cycle. While not a rare condition—it impacts roughly 10% of women—it is also considered majorly underdiagnosed as symptoms can be challenging to pinpoint, and diagnosing it properly can involve surgery.

Earlier this month, the actress gave insight into her life with her condition in an Instagram post that featured a carousel of images from her treatment and of her throughout the years.

Calling the condition “a very violent illness” in the lengthy caption, she also wrote it “went undiagnosed for 20 years but caused me so much agony and turmoil. Finally had surgery fall of 2023.”

Before her surgery, she noted, “The pain would make me see stars.”

“So many women are going THROUGH it okay. Be gentle with us,” she added. “I am so grateful for what I’ve been able to turn around in myself over the last few years.”

Congratulations to Taylour Paige and her husband!