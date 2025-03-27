A second woman was killed during a conjugal visit at Mule Creek State Prison

As it turns out, the November death of 62-year-old Stephanie Dowells while visiting her husband at Mule Creek State Prison was not the prison’s first murder during a conjugal visit. A second woman was also killed by her husband just months before Dowells, in a similar manner.

Tania Vanessa Corpuz Thomas was killed in July 2024 during a conjugal visit with her husband, Anthony Curry. Her husband is also accused of strangling her. Thomas “was found unconscious in a family visiting unit by prison staff called to the scene,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), per KCRA 3.

“It’s just tragic what happened,” Thomas’ cousin Jeanine Rojo told KCRA 3. “For her to be taken away this way, it’s gut-wrenching.”

The family of Thomas, who had been a single mother of a son who is now in the Air Force, is speaking out in the wake of Dowells’ murder to hopefully garner real change.

“I was sick to my stomach, and I was in tears,” Rojo said about Dowells’ death.

“I’m not against conjugal visits,” Rojo continued. “However, you know, there’s already two murders at Mule Creek. What can be done to prevent this from happening again?”

She added, “Maybe put more prison guards out to do more safety checks, anything to save another life.”

As with Dowells’ husband, Thomas’ husband was also behind bars for a violent crime. Curry, who has been in the CDCR’s custody since July 2008, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for attempted second-degree murder in the 1999 shooting of his 19-year-old girlfriend.

According to Rojo, Curry shot his girlfriend in the head and “dumped her body.” She was later found at a remote truck stop in Richmond with a gunshot wound to the head that ultimately left her permanently blind and partially paralyzed.

He was also sentenced to 13 years for carjacking with a firearm.

“He’s a violent person,” said Rojo, who had no idea her cousin was even meeting him for conjugal visits.

“With that history of severe violence, why are they being allowed to have these visits unsupervised?” Rojo asked.

According to the CDCR’s website, inmates are barred from conjugal visits if they’re on Death Row, convicted of sex offenses, or going through the reception process upon arrival to a prison or under disciplinary restrictions. However, there is no mention of convictions for violent crimes. In fact, the website indicates, “All incarcerated people are eligible to receive visits unless they have temporarily lost that privilege due to disciplinary action.”

In a statement to KCRA 3, CDCR officials said, “Family visits are a privilege, and incarcerated persons must apply and meet strict eligibility criteria to be approved. Only those who demonstrate sustained good behavior and meet specific program requirements are considered. These visits are designed to support positive family connections and successful rehabilitation.”