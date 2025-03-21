A woman was killed by her husband during a conjugal visit at a California prison, according to officials

A 62-year-old woman in California was allegedly killed by her husband, who is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, during a conjugal visit in November 2024, according to state prison officials.

Stephanie Brinson (sometimes referred to as Stephanie Dowells) was visiting her husband, David Brinson, 54, for an overnight, unsupervised visit at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, on Nov. 13, 2024. At around 2 a.m. on Nov. 13, Brinson informed prison officers that his wife had passed out in the apartment-like facility they were in; she was pronounced dead at 2:51 a.m.

While the Amador County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that Stephanie died from strangulation, and officials suspect her husband, they have yet to charge Brinson for the murder. The Amador County District Attorney’s Office said that they are waiting for police to finalize their investigation before charging David Brinson.

The family of Stephanie, who was affectionately referred to as Stevi by family and friends, wants answers as to how this could have happened. Stephanie was a small business owner and hairstylist who was also a mother of two and a grandmother. Her son, Armand Torres, is seeking answers about that night, not just about what happened to his mother but how Brinson was even allowed unsupervised visits.

“How could they just let this happen? I just don’t get it. My mom was just left alone, and she called for help, I’m sure, and there’s nothing she could do. Given the history that this guy has, we kind of wanted to know how is it even possible for them to be unsupervised?” Torres asked.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation‘s website, “Some incarcerated people are eligible for “family visits.” Family visits occur in private, apartment-like facilities on prison grounds and last approximately 30 to 40 hours. The following individuals are excluded from family visits: Incarcerated persons on Death Row, any incarcerated person with convictions for sex offenses, anyone in the Reception Centers process, or anyone under disciplinary restrictions.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, David Brinson is serving four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of killing four men during a robbery in 1990; he was sentenced in 1994.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for burial expenses. On it, Stephanie is described as having dedicated her life to uplifting others through her unwavering faith, boundless optimism, and the deep connections she fostered.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.