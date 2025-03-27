Bravo announces new reality dating show — ‘Love Hotel’ — with ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby

“Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby will soon embark on a new adventure together: Checking into the “Love Hotel.”

This week, Bravo dropped the trailer for its brand-new reality TV dating show, “Love Hotel,” in which Bryant and Darby search for love among a sea of male guests at a scenic tropical hotel alongside fellow “Real Housewives” Luann de Lesseps and Shannon Storms Beador.

The show, which premieres Sunday, April 27, on Bravo and streams on Peacock, will follow as all four women who are each at a very different points in their romantic journeys, have their own Housewife-themed version of “Love Island,” complete with juicy drama.

According to a release, Storms Beador is “fresh off a very public and tumultuous breakup;” Bryant—who just sent her three daughters off to college—is an empty nester ready to make love a priority again; Darby is preparing for her divorce from Michael Darby and “diving back into the dating pool” while attempting to get past her self-described daddy issues; and after two divorces during her tenure as a “Real Housewife of New York,” de Lesseps is hoping the third time will be the charm.

“The men have come to the ‘Love Hotel,’” Gizelle sings at one point in the trailer.

While the men can visit, only one of the four women can actually give them a key or invite them to stick around and try their odds of falling in love.

“They’re established. They’re successful. They’re all hung like Bolo,” host comedian Joel Kim Booster promises. However, the trailer makes it clear that some are far from Mr. Right.

“Red flag, red flag, and red flag,” says Bryant in a clip, as one of the guys already claims de Lesseps as his “girl” (much to the Countess’ chagrin).

That same guy seemingly attempts to go for fellow Housewife Cynthia Bailey when she visits the crew, something de Lesspes attempts to shut down immediately.

“Don’t touch my girlfriend,” she shouts.

Adding to the drama, some women begin to fall for the same man as others become increasingly torn over who to admit into the hotel. The goal is to ultimately not check out alone.

“Just follow your heart,” Booster advises.