The viral ‘Pop the Balloon’ series is headed to Netflix as a live show, hosted by Yvonne Orji

“Pop The Balloon,” the YouTube phenomenon that has taken over people’s social media feeds, is leveling up. On Thursday, Netflix announced that it’s bringing the popular internet dating show to audiences in a reimagined form, live, every Thursday at 8 p.m. starting on April 10, 2025. The Netflix version of the show will be hosted by comedian and actress Yvonne Orji.

“Now, for the first time ever, ‘Pop the Balloon’ is going live on Netflix, bringing real-time eliminations, unpredictable dilemmas, and unfiltered romance straight to viewers as it happens,” said Netflix in a press release. The new format will also include appearances from popular reality stars like Zaina Sesay from Netflix’s “The Ultimatum,” and more.

“Pop The Ballon or Find Love” is a show with a super simple premise; one contestant tries to find love from a lineup of potentials, all holding a red balloon. As the potentials decide they’ve lost interest, they pop their red balloon, which is usually where the shenanigans begin as the host, Arlette Amuli, asks both the contestant and potential suitor questions to discern if there was ever the chance for love.

Amuli and her husband, Bolia Matundu, are the co-creators of the show and will serve as executive producers on the Netflix version of the show.

“We’re thrilled to see Pop the Balloon take on a new life on Netflix. From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and watching it evolve and soar beyond our wildest dreams has been truly exciting. As executive producers, we’re proud to support this next chapter and can’t wait for both new and longtime fans to experience it. Yvonne is engaging, witty, and authentic—and we are looking forward to her serving as the host for the reimagined version at Netflix!” shared Matundu and Amuli via the press release.

Via Netflix

Yvonne Orji, a former ‘Insecure’ star whose brand of comedy should fit nicely into the hosting role, is looking forward to bringing the nuance the show needs to make sure that people looking for love really do get that shot.

“It’s really great to see [Bolia] and Arlette’s vision expand to this version, due to their creativity, consistency, and desire for more connection. After playing the ‘unlucky in love’ Molly Carter for 5 seasons on ‘Insecure,’ I know a thing or two about looking for love in a hopeless place. Hopefully the singles on ‘Pop The Balloon Live’ will have much more success. As host, I’m looking forward to striking that delicate balance of heart and humor for our daters and the Netflix audience at home,” said Orji. No doubt, Molly would have been an amazing contestant on “Pop The Balloon Live,” or its YouTube original version.

Look for “Pop The Balloon Live” on Netflix starting on April 10, 2025, at 8 p.m.