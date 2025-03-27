Swizz Beatz shares the key to successful marriage with Alicia Keys—they never argue

Musical icons Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys—legends in their respective hip-hop and R&B lanes—have been married for 15 years, sharing children, business, and life together. Like most successful couples will probably tell you, the key to a happy relationship is friendship and communication.

But in a conversation with US Weekly, Swizz (born Kaseem Dean) went a step further in explaining why he and Keys, specifically, are able to work so well together, and for many couples, one can imagine it as both a goal and a work in progress.

“Marriage is definitely a big word, but look at it like your best friend. The communication is there. We’ve never had an argument. Since we’ve been together, our kids [have] never seen it; never seen us raise our voice [or] never seen us yell. Never seen us curse at each other. Why? Because of communication,” said the beatmaker whose productions helped establish the sound of late ’90s and early 2000s hip-hop, especially in New York City, and with his Ruff Ryders camp that included luminaries like DMX, Eve, and The Lox.

Never argue? Your likely first question is: How?

He acknowledged that he and the “Girl on Fire” songstress do disagree on things. But they are also self-aware about how to approach their disagreements.

“When you yell at each other, no one is really listening anyway. Nothing gets solved in each other’s yelling,” said Swizz.

Facts.

To take that a step further, Swizz Beatz spoke about the mutual respect for each other’s personhood and agency in effectively navigating life, disagreements, and, ultimately, success together.

“People think they can own people. You can’t. It’s not property that you own. There’s a whole human, right? So, we’re very clear on that. She’s her own boss. I’m my own boss. That’s how we make magic when we come together. I think that helps because people start getting very territorial and making their partner property, and I think that’s the biggest mistake,” he shared.

Beatz, who shares two sons with Keys and is a father to three others, one from his previous marriage to singer Mashonda, makes a lot of sense there. Undeniably, for their life, their mutual understanding has served them well and is perhaps worth taking notes on for other couples. Either way, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have found the secret sauce for their marriage, and if that’s the case, forever seems on the horizon.