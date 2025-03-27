Pinky Cole talks growth, lessons, and keeping her $100M ‘Slutty Vegan’ brand strong

Pinky Cole doesn’t want to settle.

The successful founder and CEO of the $100-million-dollar Slutty Vegan restaurant brand was never one to accept a situation that didn’t make her happy or accept failure as a permanent situation.

Whether it was leaving her first teaching job that wasn’t a right fit or rebuilding after the fire that burned down her very first restaurant, Cole is always laser-focused on moving forward.

In an exclusive interview on TheGrio’s ‘Masters of the Game’ hosted by Natasha S. Alford, Cole shared insights on what it took to build and grow her plant-based vegan food empire, the lessons she’s learned along the way, and why consistency remains key to longevity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Pinky Cole attends the Pinky Cole Experience Tour at Gramercy Theatre on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“It’s easy to get [success],” Cole tells TheGrio. “Keeping it is the challenge because now you have to focus on policies, procedures, systems, [and] consistency in business, and that is oftentimes where we as entrepreneurs fall short.”

With Slutty Vegan in more than roughly a dozen locations with the most recent location expanding in her hometown of Baltimore, MD, Cole emphasized that maintaining quality and experience across every restaurant is her top priority.

“You can create something great. But if it ain’t consistent, then they’re not coming back,” she explained. “What I’ve learned as I’ve evolved as an entrepreneur is hospitality and consistency and quality are the things that will make for a thriving and scaling brand.”

Hard lessons in leadership

Cole candidly discussed some of the tough lessons she’s faced as a business leader, including learning when to let go of control of business operations and when to step in. “I do not care how big your brand gets. Don’t take your eyes off the prize,” she said, reflecting on moments when she stepped back and later realized she needed to be more hands-on with overseeing the business in multiple locations.

One of the biggest shifts in her approach has been how she builds her team. “Before, I used to hire loyalty, but loyalty don’t pay the bills,” Cole admitted. “You gotta get people that are extremely intelligent, extremely experienced in the field, [who] have something to offer and have the same alignment and ethos that you have.”

With these lessons in mind, Cole is taking Slutty Vegan into its next phase, focusing on finding the best talent to drive the brand forward. “Slutty Vegan 2.0, I’m looking for best in class. I want people that can teach me something.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes attend the 2023 TIME100 Next event at Second Floor on October 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME)

An evolving entrepreneur

Beyond business strategy, Cole spoke about personal growth through entrepreneurship. As a wife and mother, with a blended family of five children (three of whom she shares with her husband, fellow restaurateur, Derrick Hayes), her plate is always full. Cole has made peace with the constant stream of lessons, wins, and challenges alike that come with running a business.

“We evolve and we make it happen every single day, and I wouldn’t have it any other way because I learned so much about myself as an individual,” she said.

Now, as she continues to scale, her message to aspiring entrepreneurs is clear: “Focus on the things that matter. And what matters the most is the internal consumer and the external consumer—that’s your employees, and that’s the people who come and patronize your business every day.”

Now, as she continues to scale, her message to aspiring entrepreneurs is clear: "Focus on the things that matter. And what matters the most is the internal consumer and the external consumer—that's your employees, and that's the people who come and patronize your business every day."