Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s killer, Yolanda Saldívar, is denied parole

The family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez is full of gratitude after her killer, Yolanda Saldívar, was denied parole.

On Thursday, March 27, “after thorough consideration,” the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Saldívar parole. Hours later, Selena’s family took to her official Instagram to express their feelings in the aftermath.

“Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar,” her loved ones began in the lengthy post that included both English and Spanish translations.

HOUSTON – FEBRUARY 3: Suzette and Marcela Quintanilla listen as Abraham Quintanilla (L-R) speaks during the “Selena ?Vive!” press conference February 3, 2005 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frank Casimiro/Getty Images)

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” they continued.

Her family added how the legendary late singer’s legacy “is one of love, music, and inspiration” and that she continues to “uplift generations” through her voice and spirit.

“As her family and loved ones, we remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves,” they continued.

According to an official statement from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, in 1995, Saldivar was convicted of murder with a deadly weapon and sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division in the gruesome slaying of Selena. While her earliest date of potential release was set for March 30, after a thorough consideration that included confidential interviews, the parole panel decided to deny parole to Saldivar at this time. The reason given by the panel includes “the nature of the offense.”

“The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety,” reads the official statement.

HOUSTON, TX – APRIL 7: Fans of Selena and the performers show their support at the “Selena Vive” tribute concert, April 7, 2005, Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas. Many of the stars of Latin music and television came to pay their respects and honor the memory of the pop star. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)

Her next parole review is scheduled for March 2030.

Saldívar, 64, who was the manager of Selena’s clothing boutiques and founder and president of her fan club, fatally shot the singer at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 31, 1995, after she was fired for allegedly embezzling over $30,000 from the fan club and boutiques. Selena had come to the Days Inn to collect business documents when Saldívar pulled out a gun and shot her in the back as she attempted to flee. Selena was then rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries and cardiac arrest.

“We thank Selena’s fans for their unwavering support throughout the years,” Selena’s family continued in their statement. “Your love has been a source of strength and healing. We will continue to celebrate Selena’s life – not the tragedy that took her from us — and we ask that all who cherish her do the same.”