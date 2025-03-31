Mahershala Ali: Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood trailblazer

If you’ve caught any of Mahershala Ali’s performances — like Juan in “Moonlight” (2016), Dr. Donald Shirley in “Green Book” (2018) or Detective Wayne Hays in “True Detective” (2019) — then we probably don’t have to convince you that he’s one of the greatest actors of his generation.

But there’s plenty more to know about the Academy Award winner rumored to star in the new “Jurassic World” movie . Read on for a full breakdown of Mahershala Ali’s movies, TV shows and so much more.

Early life and education

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mahershala Ali attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Magnolia Pictures’ “Swan Song” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Given the impressive heights Ali has reached in his career, you might be surprised by the details of his humble origins. Here’s how Ali’s life has taken him from the streets of Oakland to the upper echelons of Hollywood.

Influence of family background

As the actor himself reflected at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Ali was born in Oakland, CA, in 1974. His mother, Willicia, an ordained minister, named him Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore, after the biblical prophet Isaiah’s second son. His grandmother was an assistant pastor and minister as well, so Ali was raised in a deeply Christian environment.

That steadfast faith was partly a response to difficult conditions. Ali’s parents were teenagers when he was born, and his father left soon after his birth to pursue a career as a dancer. Those hardships would inspire Ali to find an artistic outlet for his emotions.

Academic pursuits and early interests

He would get that chance when he arrived at Saint Mary’s College of California, the first person in his family to attend college. While at Saint Mary’s, Ali played basketball (and even won a basketball scholarship), wrote poetry, hosted a radio show and made his own music. But it was onstage where he would find his most important outlet.

With the encouragement of his professor, a so-called Berkeley hippie, Ali starred in “Spunk,” a play he’d initially seen with his father as a child. The play was not only wildly popular but outwardly subversive. It was a Black play starring a Black man put on by a majority-white school. Ali found a therapeutic power in portraying characters onstage, and the experience would have a lasting impact on his future.

Career beginnings

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mahershala Ali speaks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After the transcendent experience of starring in “Spunk,” Ali graduated from Saint Mary’s, took some time off from school and then attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts to further his commitment to acting.

Initial roles in theatre

After moving to New York from California, Ali continued his acting career by appearing in more stage plays, including:

“Blues for an Alabama Sky”

“The School for Scandal”

“A Lie of the Mind”

“A Doll’s House”

“Monkey in the Middle”

“The Merchant of Venice”

“The New Place”

“Secret Injury, Secret Revenge.”

Luckily for acting fans outside of New York, Ali was about to take his talents from stage to screen.

Breakthrough performance in television

Ali graduated from NYU in 2000 and quickly put his master’s degree to work, expanding his recognition as an actor. He found his start on TV shows like “Crossing Jordan,” where he played Dr. Trey Sanders for nearly 20 episodes. He also appeared on 15 episodes of “Threat Matrix” in 2003, 32 episodes of “The 4400” from 2004 to 2007 and 12 episodes of the supernatural drama “Alphas” between 2011 and 2012. But it was “House of Cards” that would bring him a new level of acclaim and attention.

Ali played lawyer and lobbyist Remy Danton on the Netflix political drama in a 33-episode run that earned him legions of new fans. The role paved the way for a new era of international prominence for the still-rising actor.

Rise to prominence in film

As Mahershala Ali was landing bigger and bigger TV roles, he also made time to audition for films, slowly building a resume that would eventually become undeniable. He made his film debut in “Taste the Revolution” (2003), where he played a college revolutionary named Mac Laslow.

But Ali’s first major film role wouldn’t come until 2008, when he appeared in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” alongside heavyweight actors like Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. He continued to build his platform with roles like Mombasa in “Predators” (2010) and Kofi in “The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012), the first film where he used the shortened form of his name, Mahershala.

Notable film roles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Producer/Actor Mahershala Ali from Apple Original Film’s ‘Swan Song’ attends Deadline’s The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline) – Credit: Photo Amy Sussman / Getty Images

After establishing himself as an actor on the international stage with a flurry of film and TV roles, Ali finally began to garner the praise he deserved.

Academy Award wins and nominations

As you might expect, all of Ali’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed by critics and award committees. Ali has won two Oscars: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Moonlight” in 2017 and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Green Book” in 2019.

He’s also won plenty of other awards and nominations, like a 2017 BET Award for Best Actor, a 2019 BAFTA Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Green Book” and multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his roles on “True Detective,” “House of Cards” and “Ramy.”

Signature performance highlights

Ali has won plenty of praise and accolades for his supporting roles, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play the leading man. If you’re looking for projects that put Ali at center stage, check out sci-fi film “Swan Song” (2021), anthology series “True Detective” (2019) or Netflix drama “ Leave the World Behind ” (2023).

Achievements in television

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Actor Mahershala Ali attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

In addition to these acclaimed films, Ali has left a lasting mark on the television industry, proving that the small screen can be a home for the same kinds of challenging, nuanced performances often saved for major film releases.

Landmark series and roles

As we mentioned earlier, “House of Cards” turned out to be a major moment in Ali’s career. Of course, his impressive TV credits don’t stop there.

The actor has won particular praise for his performances as Cottonmouth Stokes in “Luke Cage” in 2016 and Detective Wayne Hays in “True Detective” in 2019. He’s even netted Primetime Emmy nominations for those and other series, including “Chimp Empire” and “Ramy.”

Currently, Mahershala Ali’s net worth is $12 million.

Contributions beyond acting

Even forging a storied career in both film and TV acting hasn’t been enough to satisfy Ali’s ambitions. That’s why he’s also lent his star power to various causes in the last few years.

Advocacy for diversity and representation in Hollywood

As the second Black person to win multiple Oscars for acting after Denzel Washington, Ali is an obvious embodiment of the potential impact of diversity in Hollywood. He’s also worked to provide younger Black people with similar opportunities, like when he produced the HBO documentary “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” (2020). The film platformed kids who were participating in a public speaking competition in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

Philanthropic efforts and community engagement

Ali has spoken publicly about converting from Christianity to Islam as an adult and facing discrimination as a result. He has also advocated for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and offered support to Palestinians living in Gaza.