Mahershala Ali in talks to join new ‘Jurassic World’ film

Mahershala Ali may be headed to the “Jurassic World” universe.

The “Green Book” star, 50, is in talks to star in the newest “Jurassic World” film alongside Scarlett Johansson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If he accepts the role, Ali would join confirmed cast members Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on the Universal project that’s expected to begin production in June in London, THR reported.

Gareth Edwards is set to direct the film written by original “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp. Universal hasn’t shared many details about the new film’s plot, but “Jurassic Park” director Steven Spielberg is an executive producer through his Amblin Entertainment production company.

Mahershala Ali attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Spielberg will be joined by producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, who previously produced “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The new “Jurassic World” film is expected to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, which causes some fans to wonder about Ali’s “Blade” project.

The Oscar winner has been gearing up for the role of Marvel Comics hero Blade, originally played by Wesley Snipes in 1998. The reboot has been impacted by numerous delays since being announced by Marvel Studios in 2019, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ali shared a few encouraging words about the project in December 2023, telling EW that the long-awaited “Blade” movie is coming soon.

“We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you,” Ali said at the time. “I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” Ali added. “So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

Ali has built quite the résumé in Hollywood, winning Academy Awards for best supporting actor performances in 2016’s “Moonlight” and 2018’s “Green Book.” He has previously starred in “House of Cards,” “Luke Cage,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”