Crime Mob allegedly broke up because of a prank involving a Michael Jackson guest verse on ‘Knuck If You Buck’

Is it possible that the end of the group that made us both knuck and buck, and perhaps even be ready to fight, came to an end because of Michael Jackson? According to Princess, one of the two female rappers in the former group, that’s exactly what happened.

Crime Mob, the eastside of Atlanta group featuring Princess, Diamond, Lil’ Jay, Cyco Black, M.I.G. and formerly Killa C, came to prominence in the mid-2000s off the strength of their hood and club banger, 2004’s “Knuck If You Buck.”

During an interview on “The Legendary Jerry Podcast,” Princess was asked what she possibly did wrong to separate the group, and I think it’s safe to say that not a single soul alive could have guessed her answer.

“Me and my brother went to Six Flags, we came home. We called Diamond and told her we saw Michael Jackson at Six Flag. And that Michael Jackson wants to get on “Knuck If You Buck. That he just left our house. And she needs to come listen to his verse.”

Let’s just take a pause for the cause right here. The very thought of Michael Jackson wanting to drop a verse on “Knuck If You Buck” is the kind of sliding door moment that I think everybody who has ever loved music would have loved to experience for the culture. Where would he even fight? I’m sure A.I. and the internet will bring this to life, but wow, what a possibility.

Princess recalled Diamond’s reaction to the prank: “She ran all the way from her house to ours, and she believed us. And it hurt her.”

While some people might think that the notion of Michael Jackson hopping on that record is nonsensical and that Diamond shouldn’t have believed it, I’d like to point out that this is the same Michael Jackson who famously took pictures with crips, loved James Brown and had records with The Notorious B.I.G. Michael Jackson also famously came out at the behest of Jay-Z during the 2001’s Hot 97 Summer Jam, so it isn’t like he was disconnected from the streets. Further, “Knuck If You Buck,” which, according to Billboard, only peaked at #23 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, felt like a #1 song in the hood and in every club and is still beloved by the Black community in 2025. Whether or until Diamond confirms this story, we might know if she actually believed their story, but from a 2003 standpoint, it wasn’t impossible. Well, at least part of it.

“And the monkey did some ad-libs,” said Princess of Jackson’s pet monkey, Bubbles.

That part might be a bridge too far.

Either way, according to Princess, that’s the moment that ended Crime Mob and ruined her and Princess’ relationship for nearly 20 years.

“Brittney Nicole ‘Diamond’ Carpentero, I am so sorry for telling you Michael Joseph Jackson and Bubbles came to our house in Ellenwood, right around the corner from you, to get on ‘Knuck If You Buck.’ If I would have known 20 years would go by and you would have a beef with me, I’m so sorry,” said Princess.

While we may get a response from Diamond, whether or not Michael Jackson—who passed away in 2009—would have joined in on the ‘hood classic is the real mystery we need solved.