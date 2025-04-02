Meghan Markle addresses the haters as her ‘As Ever’ collection sells out in less than one hour

Meghan Markle doesn’t have time for the haters.

Nearly a month after her lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan” debuted on Netflix, her “As Ever” collection officially went live this morning at 9 a.m. ET and sold out within one hour.

“Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full,” wrote the Duchess of Sussex in a caption on Instagram celebrating her first day of sales. “We sold out in less than one hour, and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial. Here we go!”

When it launched this morning, Markle posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her audibly gasping and celebrating as she scrolled through the site from a laptop.

The brand went live with eight products, including raspberry spread, wildflower honey, three different flavors of tea, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix, and her viral flower sprinkles, priced from $12 to $28. The line was developed in collaboration with Netflix’s consumer packaged goods division.

Her Instagram post included a photo of her in the garden from an interview with the New York Times that also landed on Wednesday, where she finally addressed the controversy surrounding her foray into lifestyle content and products.

Since her show debuted on Netflix—which features the actress cooking, gardening, and crafting in an idyllic farmhouse—Markle has become the topic of widespread debate. She has been scrutinized for everything from her cooking to her relatability.

When asked about the controversy surrounding her choice of the brand Le Creuset and how it’s led to a debate about whether or not it’s authentic for a Black woman to own the luxury kitchen item, she said, “This is a thing, in 2025?”

Her mother, Doria Ragland, who was also present during the interview that took place in her actual kitchen, replied: “Everyone is coming in hot these days.”

Markle also doesn’t understand the criticism that this era of hers is somehow inauthentic. According to the New York Times, she was visibly upset by the implication.

“Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?” she said as she gestured towards her home and gorgeous views.

Despite the naysayers, Markle, who met with the New York Times to further demonstrate her cooking skills, is persisting. In the interview and online, she also debuted a new recipe: her version of her grandmother’s banana pudding, which she’s dubbed the “Chantilly Lili” dessert in honor of her three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

“I know some people will be upset that I took out the wafers,” she said, adding, “But I like them crumbled on top.”