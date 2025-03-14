Black women rally behind Meghan Markle against claims of ‘unrelatability’

If Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, can count on one thing, it’s Black women having her back. Recently, the Duchess released “With Love, Meghan,” a new lifestyle show on Netflix. From cooking recipes to hosting tips, Markle says the show “is about doing what you can do and doing it with love.”

However, some viewers have not loved the Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture. From social media trolls to media figures like Tina Brown, there has been a growing list of less favorable reviews of the new Netflix series. Unfortunately, Markle is no stranger to online criticism. This time, though, Black women on social media have come together in the Duchess’ defense.

After Markle showed herself using pots and pans from Le Creuset, a luxury cookware brand, many viewers accused the Duchess of being “unrelatable” and “inauthentic.” However, while one side of the internet bonded over their criticism of Markle, another took this as an opportunity to lean into their love of the cookware brand.

“Why is anyone surprised or disturbed that she would have beautiful color coordinated cookware?” MSNBC senior editor Michele Norris wrote on Threads. “Does anyone drag Ina or Martha for their cookware? Sure it would be nice to see a big heavy well-seasoned black skillet up in there. But did anyone expect that? So Yes, Le Creuset is beautiful but it is not merely performative cookware.”

Just as Norris went on to discuss the nuanced history of the luxury cookware set, Black women across platforms from Threads to TikTok to X have shown off their Le Creuset collections, highlighting their appreciation for cooking with quality items just as Markle does in her show.

“I love how this has become our signal to support,” one user commented on a TikTok video of a Black woman showcasing her La Creuset.

From limited edition Le Creuset x Sheila Bridges dutch ovens to extensive collections of everything from mugs to pans by the luxury appliance brand, Black women have flooded the internet to showcase that Markle’s use of these products is not unrelatable, but rather the standard for many Black women.

One proud Le Creuset collector, Elise Roberts, noted in an interview with Today.com that Markle’s cooking show continues the legacy of Black female chef and TV personality B. Smith.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, wait, are we not supposed to have nice things?’ And by ‘we,’ I mean Black women,” Roberts told the outlet. “We’re not new to this. I remember watching B. Smith as a little girl and thinking how elegant she was and how easy she made things look and so I’m glad that there’s a new iteration of that in Meghan Markle.”

Whether online users love or hate it, the Duchess of Sussex’s new show has introduced new customers to the brand.

“The Meghan effect!!! People who have never heard of Le Creuset are mass purchasing them & even ran them out of stock,” one user wrote on X, predicting a potential collaboration between the star and the brand. “Meghan did it again!”