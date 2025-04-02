Young Scooter’s death ruled an accident; woman who made false 911 call arrested in connection with incident

After a false 911 call led to the death of rapper Young Scooter, a woman has been arrested in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department announced that Demetria Spence, 31, had been charged with transmitting a false public alarm in connection to the death.

It’s alleged that Spence, who was a contestant on Zeus Network’s “Baddies,” placed a 911 call on Friday, March 28, falsely reporting a violent crime. She stated that a man was physically assaulting a naked woman in the street and that there may have been possible sex trafficking, drugs, and gunshots.

In the call obtained by Atlanta Fox 5, Spence can be heard saying, “He’s beating her bloody. He’s dragged her back into the house.”

Spence goes on to claim she’s part of the neighborhood watch and witnessed several armed men going into the house.

“There was literally a shooting… literally the neighbors next door, the house of the address that I just gave you, the 273,” she said. “There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There’s like seven guys that live in this house.”

When responding officers arrived on the scene and knocked on the door, a man opened it before closing it immediately. The police then moved to set up a perimeter around the house as two men, including the 39-year-old Atlanta-based rapper, ran out of the back of the house. While attempting to flee the scene, Young Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, is said to have punctured his right thigh on a wooden fence. He was found to be injured nearby before he was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. His death has been officially ruled an accident. Friday, March 28 was Bailey’s birthday.

As for Spence, the reality TV star admitted in an Instagram Live on Tuesday that she made the call to police, per TMZ. In her live she went on to say that she was being treated unfairly by social media users who don’t know her side of the story. She also claimed she called 911 to “protect herself” as she’s been a victim of abuse before.

Despite the police reports, several people online and some of Young Scooter’s peers in the industry, including Young Thug and Future, have questioned the manner in which he died. That Atlanta PD addressed rumors that officers in the department shot Young Scooter in the melee, writing in a post on X, “While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey.”

Young Scooter came to prominence on the Atlanta rap scene in the early 2010s after signing to Future’s Freebandz Entertainment and subsequently, Wacka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly imprint.