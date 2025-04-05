The richest Black people in the world right now according to Forbes’ annual billionaire list

Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and LeBron James are not only some of the most famous people in the world but also some of the wealthiest.

Forbes’ annual billionaire list just dropped, and out of 3,028 people, 23 different Black people with a combined worth of $96 billion made the cut. Of the 23 richest Black people in the world, Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, who founded the Dangote Group, has landed in the top spot with a net worth of $23.9 billion. Winfrey, Hov, Riri, and James aren’t too far behind—though, with the exception of Jay, they are each tied with others on the list. Regardless, Winfrey remains the richest Black woman in the world.

The group includes a mix of women and men and a wide range of industries, including hotels, entertainment, music, IT, oil, sugar, health care, basketball (Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are also in the house), cosmetics, and more.

The authors of this list, which began in 1987, used stock prices and exchange rates from March 7, 2025, to compile this year’s set, which grew by 247 from more than a year ago. The billionaires also have even more billions than they did last year. According to the publication, all 3,028 have a combined wealth of $16.1 trillion, which is nearly $2 trillion more than in 2024.

See where your faves rank in the list below.

1. Aliko Dangote

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME)

Net Worth: $23.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Cement, sugar

Citizenship: Nigeria

2. David Steward

Net Worth: $11.4 billion

Source of Wealth: IT provider

Citizenship: U.S.

3. Robert F. Smith

Net Worth: $10.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Private equity

Citizenship: U.S.

4. Alexander Karp

Net Worth: $8.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Software firm

Citizenship: U.S.

5. Mike Adenuga

Net Worth: $6.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Telecom, oil

Citizenship: Nigeria

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Net Worth: $5.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Cement, sugar

Citizenship: Nigeria

7. Michael Jordan

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Net Worth: $3.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Charlotte Hornets, endorsements

Citizenship: U.S.

8. (tie) Patrice Motsepe

Net Worth: $3 billion

Source of Wealth: Mining

Citizenship: South Africa

8. (tie) Oprah Winfrey

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Net Worth: $3 billion

Source of Wealth: TV shows

Citizenship: U.S.

10. Jay-Z

(Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Music

Citizenship: U.S.

11. Adebayo Ogunlesi

Net Worth: $2.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Private equity

Citizenship: U.S.

12. (tie) Magic Johnson

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Basketball, investments

Citizenship: U.S.

12. (tie) Femi Otedola

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Energy, utilities

Citizenship: Nigeria

14. (tie) Tope Awotona

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Software

Citizenship: United States

14. (tie) Tyler Perry

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Net Worth $1.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Movies, Television

Citizenship: U.S.

14. (tie) Tiger Woods

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Golf

Citizenship: U.S.

14. (tie) Rihanna

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Music, cosmetics

Citizenship: Barbados

18. Mohammed Ibrahim

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

Source of Wealth: Communications

Citizenship: UK

18. (tie) LeBron James

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

Source of Wealth: Basketball

Citizenship: U.S

20. Strive Masiyiwa

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Telecom

Citizenship: Zimbabwe

21. (tie) Michael Lee-Chin

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Mutual funds

Citizenship: Canada

21. (tie) Herriot Tabuteau

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Healthcare

Citizenship: U.S.

23. Sheila Johnson

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women In Sports Foundation)

Net Worth: $1 billion

Source of Wealth: Cable TV, hotels

Citizenship: U.S.