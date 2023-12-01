Meet the Black brilliance on Forbes’ 2024 ’30 Under 30′ list
Keith Lee, Sha’Carri Richardson, Latto and Angel Reese are among the Black stars featured on this year’s "30 Under 30" list.
Black excellence knows no age, but seeing what people can accomplish at such a young age is always beautiful. This week, Forbes released the 2024 edition of its annual “30 Under 30” list, highlighting the “best, brightest and youngest business leaders of our time.” For the past 13 years, the publication has used the list to highlight 30 all-stars in 20 categories across a range of industries, including art and style, consumer technology, education, energy, enterprise technology, finance, food and drink, games, health care, Hollywood and entertainment, manufacturing and industry, marketing and advertising, media, music, retail and e-commerce, science, social impact, social media, sports and venture capital.
Each year, a notable number of Black innovators blazing a trail in their respective industries shine among the list’s 600 total honorees. Over the years, the list has celebrated high-profile alumni like Megan Thee Stallion, John Boyega, Zendaya, Stephen Curry, Kendrick Lamar, Ayesha Curry and more. This year’s list featured 86 Black rising stars, including LSU’s Angel Reese, rapper Latto, Broadway’s youngest Black playwright, Jordan E. Cooper, and social media’s favorite food critic, Keith Lee. The list goes on, but are we surprised? Discover more of the Black brilliance on the 2024 “30 Under 30” list below.
Art & Style
- Paul Hill, founder, Strada
- Adefolakunmi Adenugba, founder, Ise-Da
- Tia Adeola, founder, Tia Adeola
- Akea Brionne, artist
- Josh Holm, founder, Castles & Queens
- Kreshonna Keane, founder, Visuals By K Studios
- Ludovic Nkoth, artist
- Ambrose Rhapsody Murray, artist
- Larissa Rogers, artist
- Courtney Spears, dancer
- Justice Faith Betty and Nia Faith Betty, co-founders, Révolutionnaire
- Kendra Walker, founder, Atlanta Art Week
- Jacob Webster, photographer
- Sophia Wilson, photographer
Consumer Technology
- Tony Morino, co-founder, Wiseday
- Fai Nur, Blossom Okonkwo and Great Okonkwo, co-founders, Wishroll
Education
- Savannah Smith and Ebony Welborn, co-founders, Sea Potential
- Justin Shaifer, founder, Fascinate Media
- Myles Gage, co-founder of Rapunzl
- Alliyah Logan, co-founder, Cultivate Global Education
Energy
- Kiana Kazemi, co-founder, Intersectional Environmentalist
Finance
- Temilayo Butler, vice president, Harbourview Equity Partners
- Saheedat Onifade, investment strategist, Churchill Asset Management
- Nina Meyers, growth equity investor, Goldman Sachs
- Kennedy Ekezie, founder, Kippa
Food
- Camari Mick, executive pastry chef, The Musket Room
- Keith Lee, creator
Games
- Xalavier Nelson Jr., founder, Strange Scaffold
Hollywood and entertainment
- Jordan E. Cooper, playwright
- Jasmin Savoy Brown, actor
- Eric Jordan Darnell, agent, William Morris Endeavor
- Gabe Kunda, voice actor
- Lexi Underwood, actor
- Alyah Chanelle Scott, actor
Manufacturing and industry
- Oluseun Taiwo, co-founder, Solideon
Marketing and advertisement
- Chinonye Vanessa Mbonu, vice president of Digital Marketing & Communications, NAACP
- Brandon Smithwrick, head of content, Kickstarter
- Shauna James, senior manager, Digital Marketing of Black Music, Atlantic Records
- Bridget Kyeremateng, senior manager, Inclusive Marketing, Twitch
- Simone Jackson, global brand manager, Spotify
- Amala Okpala, strategic partner manager, Instagram
Media
- Dillon St. Bernard, founder, Team DSB
- Devon Blackwell, associate producer, The New Yorker
- Dominic-Madori Davis, reporter, Techcrunch
- Hunter Harris, writer
- Aiyana Ishmael, associate editor, Teen Vogue
- Mya-Breyana Morton, co-founder, Unconscious Media
- Paula Ngon, senior global communications manager, Condé Nast
Music
- Latto, rapper
- Ice Spice, rapper
- Steve Lacy, musician
- Bktherula, rapper
- Trippie Redd, rapper
- Armani White, musician
Retail & e-commerce
- Amira Rasool, founder, The Folklore Group
- Philomina Kane, founder, Kin Apparel
- Kadidja Dosso, founder, Dosso Beauty
- Jordan Bentley, founder, Hypland
Science
- Clare Luckey, aerospace engineer, NASA
- Nialah Wilson-Small, industry assistant professor, New York University
- Matthew Clarke, assistant professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Saadia Gabriel, incoming assistant professor, University of California, Los Angeles
Social Impact
- Wawa Gatheru, founder, Black Girl Environmentalist
- Sydney Montgomery, founder, Barrier Breakers
Social Media
- Drew “Druski” Desbordes, creator
- Taylor Cassidy, creator
- Drea Okeke, creator
- Monet McMichael, creator
Sports
- Ronald Acuña Jr., outfielder, Atlanta Braves
- Nepheesa Collier, forward, Minnesota Lynx
- Anthony Edwards, shooting guard, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Austin Ekeler, running back, Los Angeles Chargers
- Matt Howard, senior associate, KB Partners
- Stasia Foster, brand consulting executive, CAA
- Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
- Tyshawn Jones, professional skateboarder
- Kyle Kuzma, forward, Washington Wizards
- Angel Reese, forward, Louisiana State University
- Sha’carri Richardson, sprinter, Team USA
- Isiah Turner, agent, WME Sports
Venture Capital
- Sesana Allen, associate Investor, Smash Capital
- Brandon Greer, director of corporate development, Hubspot
Read more about each of the 2024 “30 Under 30” honorees here.
