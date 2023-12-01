Meet the Black brilliance on Forbes’ 2024 ’30 Under 30′ list

Keith Lee, Sha’Carri Richardson, Latto and Angel Reese are among the Black stars featured on this year’s "30 Under 30" list.

Black excellence knows no age, but seeing what people can accomplish at such a young age is always beautiful. This week, Forbes released the 2024 edition of its annual “30 Under 30” list, highlighting the “best, brightest and youngest business leaders of our time.” For the past 13 years, the publication has used the list to highlight 30 all-stars in 20 categories across a range of industries, including art and style, consumer technology, education, energy, enterprise technology, finance, food and drink, games, health care, Hollywood and entertainment, manufacturing and industry, marketing and advertising, media, music, retail and e-commerce, science, social impact, social media, sports and venture capital.

Angel Reese, Drew “Druski” Desbordes, Latto and Sha’Carri Richardson are among the Black stars featured on the 2024 30 Under 30 list (Photos: Getty Images)

Each year, a notable number of Black innovators blazing a trail in their respective industries shine among the list’s 600 total honorees. Over the years, the list has celebrated high-profile alumni like Megan Thee Stallion, John Boyega, Zendaya, Stephen Curry, Kendrick Lamar, Ayesha Curry and more. This year’s list featured 86 Black rising stars, including LSU’s Angel Reese, rapper Latto, Broadway’s youngest Black playwright, Jordan E. Cooper, and social media’s favorite food critic, Keith Lee. The list goes on, but are we surprised? Discover more of the Black brilliance on the 2024 “30 Under 30” list below.

Art & Style

Paul Hill, founder, Strada

Adefolakunmi Adenugba, founder, Ise-Da

Tia Adeola, founder, Tia Adeola

Akea Brionne, artist

Josh Holm, founder, Castles & Queens

Kreshonna Keane, founder, Visuals By K Studios

Ludovic Nkoth, artist

Ambrose Rhapsody Murray, artist

Larissa Rogers, artist

Courtney Spears, dancer

Justice Faith Betty and Nia Faith Betty, co-founders, Révolutionnaire

Kendra Walker, founder, Atlanta Art Week

Jacob Webster, photographer

Sophia Wilson, photographer

Consumer Technology

Tony Morino, co-founder, Wiseday

Fai Nur, Blossom Okonkwo and Great Okonkwo, co-founders, Wishroll

Education

Savannah Smith and Ebony Welborn, co-founders, Sea Potential

Justin Shaifer, founder, Fascinate Media

Myles Gage, co-founder of Rapunzl

Alliyah Logan, co-founder, Cultivate Global Education

Energy

Kiana Kazemi, co-founder, Intersectional Environmentalist

Finance

Temilayo Butler, vice president, Harbourview Equity Partners

Saheedat Onifade, investment strategist, Churchill Asset Management

Nina Meyers, growth equity investor, Goldman Sachs

Kennedy Ekezie, founder, Kippa

Food

Camari Mick, executive pastry chef, The Musket Room

Keith Lee, creator

Games

Xalavier Nelson Jr., founder, Strange Scaffold

Hollywood and entertainment

Jordan E. Cooper, playwright

Jasmin Savoy Brown, actor

Eric Jordan Darnell, agent, William Morris Endeavor

Gabe Kunda, voice actor

Lexi Underwood, actor

Alyah Chanelle Scott, actor

Manufacturing and industry

Oluseun Taiwo, co-founder, Solideon

Marketing and advertisement

Chinonye Vanessa Mbonu, vice president of Digital Marketing & Communications, NAACP

Brandon Smithwrick, head of content, Kickstarter

Shauna James, senior manager, Digital Marketing of Black Music, Atlantic Records

Bridget Kyeremateng, senior manager, Inclusive Marketing, Twitch

Simone Jackson, global brand manager, Spotify

Amala Okpala, strategic partner manager, Instagram

Media

Dillon St. Bernard, founder, Team DSB

Devon Blackwell, associate producer, The New Yorker

Dominic-Madori Davis, reporter, Techcrunch

Hunter Harris, writer

Aiyana Ishmael, associate editor, Teen Vogue

Mya-Breyana Morton, co-founder, Unconscious Media

Paula Ngon, senior global communications manager, Condé Nast

Music

Latto, rapper

Ice Spice, rapper

Steve Lacy, musician

Bktherula, rapper

Trippie Redd, rapper

Armani White, musician

Retail & e-commerce

Amira Rasool, founder, The Folklore Group

Philomina Kane, founder, Kin Apparel

Kadidja Dosso, founder, Dosso Beauty

Jordan Bentley, founder, Hypland

Science

Clare Luckey, aerospace engineer, NASA

Nialah Wilson-Small, industry assistant professor, New York University

Matthew Clarke, assistant professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Saadia Gabriel, incoming assistant professor, University of California, Los Angeles

Social Impact

Wawa Gatheru, founder, Black Girl Environmentalist

Sydney Montgomery, founder, Barrier Breakers

Social Media

Drew “Druski” Desbordes, creator

Taylor Cassidy, creator

Drea Okeke, creator

Monet McMichael, creator

Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr., outfielder, Atlanta Braves

Nepheesa Collier, forward, Minnesota Lynx

Anthony Edwards, shooting guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

Austin Ekeler, running back, Los Angeles Chargers

Matt Howard, senior associate, KB Partners

Stasia Foster, brand consulting executive, CAA

Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Tyshawn Jones, professional skateboarder

Kyle Kuzma, forward, Washington Wizards

Angel Reese, forward, Louisiana State University

Sha’carri Richardson, sprinter, Team USA

Isiah Turner, agent, WME Sports

Venture Capital

Sesana Allen, associate Investor, Smash Capital

Brandon Greer, director of corporate development, Hubspot

Read more about each of the 2024 “30 Under 30” honorees here.

