Cassie opts out of testifying anonymously in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial

Cassie Ventura will reportedly testify using her real name in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ upcoming trial. A recent motion filed on April 4 revealed that “Victim 1,” who Rolling Stone previously identified as Ventura, will not be testifying anonymously against Combs, People magazine reports.

“She is prepared to testify under her own name,” the filing states, according to the outlet. “Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public.”

Ahead of the mogul’s trial, where he faces federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, prosecutors reportedly requested that the defense not share any identifying details about testifying victims and that they “be referred to at trial using only pseudonyms.”

“This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds,” prosecutors argued, per People magazine. “Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial.”

While many alleged victims have come forward anonymously, accusing Combs of abuse and assault, Ventura made headlines in November 2023 when she filed a civil suit against Combs in which she accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse. Though that case was settled shortly after its filing, Combs and Ventura’s relationship was back in the spotlight in May 2024 when video surveillance footage dating back to 2016 was released showing Combs physically assaulting her, confirming the previous allegations.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested by federal agents facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Though the rapper has pleaded not guilty, he was recently charged with additional counts in a new indictment.

The most recent indictment, released on April 4, alleges that the music mogul “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronized and solicited [Victim-2], and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused [Victim-2], to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion.”

Combs’ trial is expected to start on May 5, 2025.