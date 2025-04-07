Ts Madison launches re-entry house for formerly incarcerated Black trans women

Ts Madison is making space for her recently incarcerated sistren.

The 47-year-old reality TV figure and LGBTQ+ advocate just opened a re-entry house for formerly incarcerated Black trans women in Atlanta.

“Today was THE day! I can’t explain how my heart feels right now but we DID IT,” Madison wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram celebrating the house. “It’s all about community! We have to take care of each other. The blessings I’ve received have not been about me but about US. Let’s show up for each other. I’m not perfect but I am HERE!”

The Ts Madison Starter House opened its doors Monday as part of a celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility. The house’s first cohort of five residents will undergo a 90-day program specifically designed to support their re-entry into society. Organizers told NBC News the program will offer stable housing, gender-affirming health care, job assistance, GED support, life-skills training, nutrition education, and individualized therapy.

“This project isn’t just about housing — it’s about creating a space where Black trans women can thrive, not just survive,” Madison told NBC.

According to the National Black Women’s Justice Institute, Black trans women face incarceration rates at disproportionate rates, 10 times higher than the general population. Meanwhile, according to the Transgender Law Center, Black trans women experience disproportionate rates of housing insecurity, police violence, and unemployment due to discrimination.

To bring the project to fruition, Madison has also partnered with NAESM, Inc., a nonprofit that provides health care and HIV/AIDS services to Atlanta’s LGBTQ communities.

“The TS Madison Starter House is more than a shelter,” the organization said about the project in a statement. “It is a transformative investment in the future of Black Trans women. We are building a model of care, economic empowerment, and long-term sustainability that ensures Black Trans people have access to safe housing, affirming healthcare, economic opportunities, and holistic support.”

According to Madison, the Ts Madison Starter House is not dependent on government funding. The house is also currently accepting donations at this link.

“This is funded by the people, for the people,” she told NBC News. “Even with the government cutting funding, we don’t need them. We have each other. It’s kind of like an underground railroad.”

Madison also said she’ll be documenting the journey of the Starter House and its first cohort of residents. A forthcoming docu-series is already in the works and promises to showcase transformation, not trauma.

“We’re not doing it like a ‘Baddies,’” Madison said, referring to a reality show known for its drama-filled portrayals of women. “No, these are the girls overcoming. These are the triumphs.”

She added, “This is about possibility and transformation, not exploitation.”