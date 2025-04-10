From blockbuster to bestseller: Malcolm D Lee announces ‘The Best Man’ book trilogy

From a blockbuster classic to a binge-worthy mini-series, “The Best Man” crew has and remains a key piece of Black culture. Now, they’re turning the page (literally) with a brand-new novel series that dives even deeper into the lives of the beloved friend group.

Series creator Malcolm D. Lee is teaming up with bestselling author Jayne Allen, who penned “Black Girls Must Die Exhausted,” to bring “The Best Man: Unfinished Business” to bookshelves this summer, courtesy of Storehouse Voices.

Picking up right where Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” left off, the novel will follow “Harper, Jordan, and Robyn as they try to establish lives away from the hurts of the past and come to realize that some love is impossible to break. With support from their close-knit crew of chosen family—Quentin, Shelby, Lance, Murch, and Candace—they fight for a future that proves one’s second act can be the extended chapter worth it all,” the book’s synopsis reads.

With two additional books scheduled to release in 2026, Allens says it was “thrilling…opening a new avenue of immersive storytelling for this beloved franchise through the written word.”

“I’m very excited for readers to share in the delight of this book series and travel along with its many unexpected twists for Harper, Jordan, Robyn, and the crew,” she told People magazine. “Along with so many others, I’ve treasured this group of friends since ‘The Best Man’s’ box office opening in 1999, so I hope that fans will love this fresh take on the well-known characters, especially to discover their voices sparkle as brightly on the page as they do on the screen.”

Just as the series’ fans are excited to see “The Best Man” crew’s stories continue to unfold, the franchise’s actor Taye Diggs says he’s excited to see his character’s journey evolve.

“When you’re as close to the characters as I have been, you think you can predict what’s coming around the corner, but this kept even me on the edge of my seat,” Diggs reportedly said in a press release. “’The Best Man: Unfinished Business’ dives deeper into the lives of these characters, revealing what has made them who they are, the good and the bad.”

Similarly, Diggs’ co-star in the franchise, Morris Chestnut, reflected on the series’ continued cultural impact.

“When I met these classic characters twenty-five years ago, no way did I think they’d have the longevity that they’ve had, but Malcolm Lee keeps elevating the storytelling,” Chestnut added. “’Unfinished Business’ is the characters you love like you’ve never seen them before! You will laugh out loud and possibly shed a few tears, so read this with your crew.”

So, clear your reading list, grab your copy, and prepare your group chat because “The Best Man” universe isn’t finished with us, and let’s be honest, we’re still not done with them either.

“The Best Man: Unfinished Business” is available now for pre-order and is set to release on July 1, 2025.