Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Hill, files for divorce a day after domestic dispute brings police to their home

The day after police were called to the scene of a domestic dispute, Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Hill, filed for divorce from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

According to court documents and police reports obtained by multiple sources, including People magazine, the NY Post, and WPLG Local 10, the 29-year-old tech entrepreneur and reality TV star filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, April 8, in Miami-Dade County, Fla., after police were called to their home on Monday, April 7.

Police were called to the couple’s high-rise condo by Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, during an escalating argument transpiring between the pair. She alleged to authorities that the 31-year-old NFL player threw a laptop to the ground and “grabbed” the couple’s four-month-old baby daughter, Capri, from her mother before heading outside to the balcony with the infant.

The incident reportedly began when Tyreek returned home from the gym. Keeta approached him to discuss ongoing issues the couple was facing, including his involvement with their daughter and whether or not their couple’s therapy was working.

“That’s when he got irritated,” Keeta said to the authorities.

Authorities claim in their report that the comment upset Tyreek, “so he approached her, grabbed the baby, and started walking around the apartment.”

At one point, he stated, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

According to both Tyreek and Keeta the argument never became physical. In their report, per People, authorities noted the baby was in “good health” and “good physical condition” following the incident. No arrests were made, and there has been no further investigation into the matter.

In her filing for divorce the next day, Keeta requested that she temporarily stay in their Miami residence as part of child support and asked that the court determine the child support agreement. She also requested spousal support and for them to establish a parenting plan and timesharing schedule.

While speaking to TMZ, Keeta’s attorney, Evan R. Marks asked for the general public to “respect the parties’ privacy as it plays out.”

The now estranged couple memorably got engaged on July 4, 2021, and were married in November 2023. Just two months later, Tyreek filed for divorce, according to court documents. However, he later claimed it was a mistake.

Fans caught a glimpse of their lives in Netflix’s reality TV series “W.A.G.s to Riches,” as Keeta was preparing for the arrival of the couple’s first child whom they welcomed in November 2024.