Toni Braxton and Birdman reportedly got married—and divorced—all in the same month

Toni Braxton and rapper Birdman, born Bryan Williams, reportedly made things official last year—but not for long. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the longtime on-again, off-again pair tied the knot on August 8, 2024.

But hold the congratulations. Just two days later, the couple reportedly separated. Court documents show Braxton filed for divorce a mere two weeks after the wedding, citing August 10 as their separation date.

At the time, Braxton’s legal team described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” But in a twist straight out of a soap opera, the Grammy-winning singer withdrew her divorce petition in January 2025—a decision Birdman also reportedly agreed to, hinting that things may be back on track behind the scenes.

Braxton and Birdman first went public with their relationship in 2016, and by 2018, they’d announced their engagement. Ever since, the couple has kept fans guessing, with constant speculation around whether they’d secretly tied the knot.

“That’s my love, my soldier, my life—she’s my everything,” Birdman said during a 2018 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.” “She’s my life—I love her to death.”

Still, the rumors haven’t always been romantic. In 2019, Braxton put the breakup buzz into overdrive when she posted on Instagram: “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

Turns out, that was then. As for now? It’s unclear whether or not the couple is divorced or technically married. Neither Birdman nor Braxton have addressed the TMZ reports on their marriage.