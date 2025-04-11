Law Roach announces his official return to styling and his new celebrity muse

Law Roach, the image architect, is officially back. Two years after stepping away from celebrity styling, Law Roach made his comeback debut at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on April 8, arriving alongside his newest client and muse, actress Ryan Destiny.

“Tonight is my big debut, back into styling, and Ryan’s my date and my new muse,” Roach told E! News. “I’m really excited, and the Fashion Trust Awards is a good place to debut and let everyone know that I’m back.”

Destiny, who Roach styled in a sexy, cream Schiaparelli gown, echoed his excitement about their collaboration.

“I’m just very, very happy and excited for what we are going to do,” the actress shared. “I definitely trust him, and I think it’s something that we are learning with each other, figuring things out, and this is really fun. He’s the best of the best.”

This moment marks Roach’s first official styling return since his headline-making retirement in 2023. At the time, Roach explained his decision to leave the industry in an Instagram post, saying, “If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and the false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out.”

Later, explaining that his decision was also fueled by a desire to build a legacy beyond styling, Roach made it clear he never retired from fashion or working with his longtime muse and friend, Zendaya. That includes helping the actress find a wedding dress following her engagement to Tom Holland.

“It’s far away,” Roach said of the upcoming ceremony. “They’re both making a bunch of movies this year… so I’m resting up for 2026.”

Similarly, Roach confirmed that he’ll be styling the award-winning actress for the 2025 Met Gala. Although he says they’ll be “doing their own thing” and walking separately, all eyes will be on what they bring to the iconic steps, especially given the event’s anticipated celebration of Black style this year.