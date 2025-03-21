Ryan Destiny says her latest role taught her to embrace the ups and downs of her fitness journey

Spring is in the air, bringing with it a chance to reset. For many, this season means recommitting to goals—especially around health and fitness. Ryan Destiny knows this feeling well. After stepping into the role of Claressa Shields in “The Fire Inside,” Destiny’s own journey toward physical and emotional strength became just as powerful as the story she was telling on screen.

To embody Shields, a three-division undisputed boxing champion, Destiny had to step into the ring both physically and mentally—a process she admits was anything but easy. That spirit of resilience not only carried her through the film’s production but also inspired her to team up with Optimum Nutrition’s “Pretty Damn Good” campaign—a celebration of women, specifically athletes, whose extraordinary accomplishments often get reduced to “pretty good” by society.

“As an actress, I’m always pushing myself outside my comfort zone, looking for roles and opportunities that people won’t expect,” Destiny explained. “Mentally and physically transforming into a champion was a personal journey, but I fully embraced the fight that every female athlete endures to be recognized, celebrated, seen.”

Fueled by naysayers’ doubts, whether on social media or in her personal life, Destiny recalled how challenging it was to transform from novice to expert in a conversation with theGrio.

“I could barely do a push-up when I booked the role,” she said. “I was learning as I was going. It was a big learning curve for me. In the beginning, when I started training, it was a complete shock to my body. [But] it was something that I was fully going in on and diving completely into, so it was fun.”

However, when production began in 2020, COVID-19 forced an unexpected pause. Staying motivated through the uncertainty was tough. “It did get very hard to motivate myself, for sure,” she explained. “. I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

When filming resumed in 2022, though, Destiny felt a renewed sense of purpose. Returning to her passion for acting reignited her drive, but the project also forced her to confront her own insecurities.

“This highlighted a lot of the insecurities that I had in myself, too. Taking on something like this, I was very scared…nervous that I wouldn’t be able to succeed and do it in a way that was necessary for her story to be told,” she said, explaining how the role came with a load of expectations and pressure. “I was definitely introduced to a lot of things within my inner self that I had to work on. I had to really accept that [I] wasn’t always going to be the super confident version of myself at every moment, and to still honor and love on myself in those moments too.”

Part of that journey included changing her relationship with her body. And Destiny’s partnership with Optimum Nutrition continues to play a key part in that shift. “It was really not fun before I discovered them,” she laughs, thinking back to the days of bland oatmeal and uninspired meal plans. “But once I tried Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard Whey Protein in vanilla, it changed everything. It actually tasted good, especially in smoothies, and it was something I could stick with.” Whether she was bulking up for the film or working on leaning out, the protein became a reliable part of her routine. “Your body needs that protein intake no matter what phase you’re in, and for me, it’s been a game-changer.”

What resonated with Destiny most during this journey wasn’t just the physical transformation—it was the internal shift. She found herself connecting deeply with Clarissa’s story. “Me and her, being the same age is definitely something that naturally just has a lot of parallels. Growing up in that time, being a teen and trying to achieve these goals that almost feel impossible,” she reflects. “I really connected with that on so many levels, being a Black woman, being a woman in a space that’s more male predominant… having to work twice as hard in your field and having to over-excel to be noticed is something that I just connected a lot on.”

As she reflects on her journey, Destiny credits the women who’ve come before her—Regina King, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and more—for showing her what’s possible. “They’ve widened the doors for me, and hopefully, I can be a part of the movement that just continues to push more doors open [for the next generation.]”

Even as she looks ahead, Destiny remains rooted in the present, embracing every step of her growth with grace and intention. So, if you’re considering a fresh start this spring—whether it’s hitting the gym, changing your routine, or simply being kinder to yourself—Ryan Destiny is proof that growth happens when you allow yourself to be a work in progress. Sometimes, all it takes to reignite that fire is remembering that everything you need is already inside of you.