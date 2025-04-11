Parents of Bucknell University football player who died during ‘punishment’ exercise during practice are suing the school

The parents of a Bucknell University football player are suing the school after their son died during a practice in July 2024.

In July 2024, 18-year-old Flordia native Calvin “CJ” Dickey Jr. collapsed during the team’s first football practice, suffering from a sickle cell-related complication, NBC Philadelphia reported. He was immediately hospitalized at the time but died two days later.

Now, according to documents filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, April 2, the boy’s parents, Calvin Dickey Sr., and Nicole Dickey, claim that the university knew about their son’s sickle-cell trait diagnosis — which can make him much more likely to experience the complication he did — and could have prevented his death, per NPR and ESPN.

Bucknell University is accused of negligence and wrongful death, alongside other claims akin to hazing, the outlets reported. The court documents allege that Dickey was being put through a certain “rite of passage” strenuous workout for freshmen players despite the school knowing about his condition, which made him vulnerable to experiencing a complication called rhabdomyolysis. The rare complication can cause the breakdown of skeletal muscle tissue to the point where the muscles begin to release toxins hazardous to the internal organs and is often triggered by strenuous physical exertion.

Dickey collapsed as he was made to do an exercise during practice as “punishment” along with other players for an infraction. According to student and staff witnesses, Dickey became visibly in distress and had trouble maintaining his pace before he collapsed.

“He died a horrible, painful death that was 100% preventable,” the family’s attorney, Mike Caspino, said of CJ in a press conference that Ceisler Media shared on YouTube.

He explained that since 2010, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has required student-athletes to get tested for the sickle-cell trait, as they were more susceptible to the serious condition. Caspino also noted that CJ tested positive for the sickle-cell trait ahead of joining the university’s football team, which made him “200 times more likely” to get rhabdomyolysis.

“If an athlete has sickle cell trait, they are not to be worked out on their first day of practice; they are not to do sprints, they are not to do up-downs, they are to be eased into their practice regime. Otherwise, they can get rhabdomyolysis,” the lawyer said.

Speaking to People magazine, the university said it was aware of the lawsuit and could not comment on pending litigation. “We again extend heartfelt sympathies to CJ’s family, and we will continue to focus on our most important priority—the health and safety of all Bucknell students.”

Aware of the difficult path ahead with the lawsuit, Dickey’s mother said her son was “worth it” while speaking to ESPN.

“We do this for CJ, for every young man on that team, and anyone who comes after him, and anyone at any university,” she said. “This is a longer, harder path, and I am ready for it.”