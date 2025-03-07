Arrest made in connection with the death of Southern University student who died after an alleged hazing ritual

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of Caleb Wilson, a former 20-year-old college student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., who died after an alleged fraternity hazing incident.

Sources confirmed to local news outlet WAFB 9 that the Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested Caleb McCray, a graduate of Southern University and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and charged him with criminal hazing and manslaughter.

According to WAFB, the Baton Rouge police department planned a press conference to discuss the developing situation at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 7.

McCray’s arrest comes after Wilson, a junior mechanical engineering student and member of the marching band at Southern University, died on February 27 after he allegedly took part in a hazing ritual while pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Initial reports to the authorities about the incident claimed the college student was standing in a line in a park when he collapsed. However, days later, sources claimed the first story was fabricated and that Wilson had been punched in the chest before he collapsed and started seizing. The location also changed from a park to a warehouse. It’s further alleged that members of the fraternity met after Wilson was taken to the hospital to come up with a cover story for the incident.

In response to the updated claims, Southern University released a statement offering support to Wilson’s loved ones, condemning the unsanctioned practice, and announcing an internal investigation.

“Southern University and A&M College continues to hold in our thoughts the family and loved ones of Caleb Wilson. We are deeply saddened by the reports of actions that led to his unfortunate and unnecessary loss of life,” the statement began, adding that the university is conducting an internal investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action. The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice,” the statement continued. “Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University.”

News of the arrest also arrives just days after Wilson was honored and remembered at two separate vigils held at Southern University and at his home church, Pilgrim Baptist, in Kenner, La.

During the vigil at the school, which gathered hundreds, John K. Pierre, the university’s chancellor, said Caleb was “young, gifted, bright, and a great soul.”