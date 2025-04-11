Pilot in fatal NYC helicopter crash was Navy seal and former bodyguard

In a tragic turn of events, a pilot leading a helicopter tour of New York City for a family of five from Europe perished alongside them after their aircraft crashed into the Hudson River.

Seankese ‘Sean’ Johnson, 36, has been identified as the pilot, and his death was confirmed by his wife, Kathryn Johnson.

“ I’m just at a loss for words. I don’t even know what happened,” Johnson told The Gothamist in an interview by phone. “ It’s just hard right now.”

Johnson told the news outlet that although the two had been separated for months, he just moved to New York City and that her husband had always dreamed of flying.

She also confirmed that he served as a Navy Seal, as well as a celebrity bodyguard.

John was a native of Chicago.

“He’s the person you want in that pilot seat,” Johnson’s father, Louis Johnson, told The New York Times. “He was committed and he knew what he was doing. He was not new to this at all.”

According to the NYT, Johnson earned his commercial flying license in 2023 and had experience flying rescue missions during fires in California, sightseeing tours in Chicago, and other jobs.

A friend of Johnson’s made the following post, noting that his wife doesn’t want her husband’s name “lost or forgotten.”

“I met Sean when he was a new tech in the SEAL Team,” writes Remi Adeleke via Instagram. “Sean stood out immediately—vibrant, humble, respectful, and hungry to learn. Every time I stepped into his workspace, we’d chop it up about life, the Teams, and his future. He’d always tell me he wanted to be a pilot someday. I’d remind him, ‘Stay locked in. Do the work—and you’ll get there.’ And he did.

Sean came from very humble beginnings—but he never let that define or limit him. If anything, it fueled him. He had a quiet determination, a spirit of resilience, and a heart that always looked out for others. Even after we both left the Navy, we stayed close—regular calls, meetups, and texts. He’d keep me updated every step of the way through pilot school, sharing milestones and progress. He was so proud, and I was proud of him.”

Adeleke went on to criticize the helicopter company that Johnson worked for, which operated the vehicle he flew in before the crash.

Sean Johnson, 36, a former Navy SEAL and bodyguard, was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in NYC this week. (Photo source: Facebook)

ABC News reports that a rep for New York Helicopter Tours says the company is “devastated,” and their “staff hasn’t stopped crying.”

Witnesses described a boom or series of booms, and video shows a bizarre crash in which the helicopter almost appears to have broken apart in midair, with debris landing in different spots of the river.

The family of victims in the crash were celebrating the upcoming 40th birthday of wife and mother, Merce Camprubi Montal, who was with her husband Agustin Escobar, 49, and their young children, who were 4, 8 and 10 years old.