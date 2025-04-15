17-year-old charged in Texas track meet stabbing released on $250,000 bond 

Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old who has been charged in a fatal stabbing at a track meet in Texas, was released on bond.

On Monday afternoon, Anthony was released on a $250,000 bond after his attorney successfully campaigned to lower it from the original $1 million during a bond hearing, ABC news affiliate WFAA reported.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, his defense attorney, Mike Howard, said the new bond was “fair” despite his desire to lower it to $150,000.

“Bond, as the judge said, is not supposed to be an instrument of oppression, it’s not supposed to keep people in jail, it’s not supposed to punish,” Howard said, adding that of the “large and substantial” amount, “I think the judge has rightly imposed reasonable conditions that will ensure both Karmelo’s and the Anthony families’ safety but also the safety of the community.”

As part of his release, per Fox 4, Anthony will be confined to house arrest at his parents’ home by an ankle monitor. The teen will also need to seek permission before leaving his home, namely for outings related to the case, and won’t be allowed to leave without an adult accompanying him. He has been barred from using social media and cannot contact the victim’s family. Should he violate any of his terms, he risks returning to jail.

His release from the Collin County Jail comes 13 days after his arrest for the murder of Austin Metcalf on April 2 during a track meet that brought both of the boys’ rival teams together. It’s alleged that during a rain delay, Anthony stabbed Metcalf, also 17, during a tense encounter between the two. Anthony, who admitted to the stabbing, has continued to argue he acted in self-defense. He has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the incident.

The judge considered several factors, including Anthony’s age, lack of criminal history, and his ties to the community, which were apparent in the courtroom during the hearing. The Dallas Morning News reported that Anthony’s father testified in court on behalf of his son’s character, noting he is the team captain of both his high school’s football and track teams and that he has two jobs. Several individuals showed up to support Anthony, including a football coach and a manager from one of his two jobs.

Metcalf’s side of the court, which the Dallas Morning News noted was also full, included his mother, father, and several family members. When the judge gave her ruling, Metcalf’s mother hung her head and cried. Anthony, who attended the hearing in a yellow jumpsuit and handcuffs, did not react in a notable way.

The judge also considered the amount. Even though a fundraiser for Anthony has raised nearly $500,000, Anthony’s father said his family has yet to receive those funds. The notoriety of the case has caused the family to seek to move, which is also putting an added strain on their finances.

After the hearing, the Collin County district attorney, Greg Willis, told reporters his office’s priority is the next steps, which include reviewing the Frisco police investigation and presenting the case to a grand jury to determine whether Anthony will be indicted and stand trial.

“What we are concerned about as prosecutors is justice, truth, and accountability, and so we will go where the facts lead us,” Willis said.